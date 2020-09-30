Rickshaws distributed among poor on PM’s birthday

In celebration of the 74th birthday of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also the president of Bangladesh Awami League, some 20 rickshaws were distributed among poor and helpless people in the capital's Uttara on Tuesday.

Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, the Daily Observer Editor and former media adviser to the Prime Minister, was present at the programme as chief guest on the playground at Uttara Sector No. 14. Local AL leaders and ward councilors were also present.

Mohammad Habib Hasan, former joint secretary of Dhaka North City Awami League (AL), arranged a doa mahfil at the programmed.

Special prayers were offered at the programme, seeking long live of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The programme began with cutting a birthday cake.





