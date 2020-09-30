Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 September, 2020, 4:01 AM
latest
Home City News

2 killed in road crash

Published : Wednesday, 30 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

SATKHIRA, Sept 29: Two people were killed and three others injured following a collision between a motorbike and a trolley on Satkhira-Jashore highway in Madhabkathi area on Tuesday morning.
The deceased were identified as Rakibur Rahman, 24, son of Mofabbar Ali and Mukhlesur Rahman, son of Amjad Ali, residents of Satkhira district town.
Police said that the accident took place around 10am when the trolley hit the motorcycle, leaving two motorcyclists dead on the spot.   -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
3 ‘robbers’ held in city
A milad and doa mahfil was organized at the head office of ICB
Thrust on punishment for violence against indigenous women
Only 20pc Dhaka slum dwellers use sanitary latrines: Survey
REB subscribers now stand at 30m
Rickshaws distributed among poor on PM’s birthday
2 killed in road crash
PM’s birthday celebrated at JU


Latest News
Education Ministry's probe body visits MC College in Sylhet
Stray dogs receiving care won’t be relocated: Taposh
Real don't need any more players: Zidane
BB relaxes capital requirement for banks against venture capital
Govt to provide $10m export grant
India proposes its vaccine trial in Bangladesh
Music director Emon's bail plea rejected
UK records highest daily COVID deaths since July 1
Govt fixes fine-grade 50kg sack of rice price at Tk 2,575
Allama Siddiki new Bangladesh envoy to Denmark
Most Read News
Coronavirus crisis inside prisons
MC College gang rape: Accused Mahfuzur held
Importance of judicial inquiry agency
Migrant workers take to street again demanding extension of visas
Rapists of MC College must not be spared
Writ challenges inaction of college authorities
MC College gang rape: 3 accused on 5-day remand
Slovenia detains Bangladeshis among 113 migrants
PM Sheikh Hasina: A global leader at unga for 17 times
JMI chairman held for supplying substandard masks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft