2 killed in road crash

SATKHIRA, Sept 29: Two people were killed and three others injured following a collision between a motorbike and a trolley on Satkhira-Jashore highway in Madhabkathi area on Tuesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Rakibur Rahman, 24, son of Mofabbar Ali and Mukhlesur Rahman, son of Amjad Ali, residents of Satkhira district town.

Police said that the accident took place around 10am when the trolley hit the motorcycle, leaving two motorcyclists dead on the spot. -UNB





