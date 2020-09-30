Video
Wednesday, 30 September, 2020, 4:01 AM
Editorial

PM’s endorses  ‘Pledge for Nature’

Published : Wednesday, 30 September, 2020

G  lobal leaders including Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on last Monday launched - "Leaders' Pledge for Nature: United to Reverse Biodiversity Loss by 2030 for Sustainable Development" - demonstrating their commitment for nature, biodiversity and global goals. The premier accompanied by other global leaders--Emmanuel Macron, Angela Merkel, Justin Trudeau, Jacinda Ardern and Boris Johnson made promises to be watchful towards the wildlife at the heart of post-pandemic economic recovery plans. Additionally, the leaders have also promised to address climate crisis, deforestation, ecosystem degradation and pollution.

Other countries to have come under the platform  including Bhutan, Canada, United Kingdom, Belgium, Denmark, EU, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden.

We welcome Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's responsible and proactive participation and approach in this regard.

However, in order to restore balance with nature, governments and the European Union have made a 10-point pledge to counteract the damage to systems that underpin human health and wellbeing. The leaders describe the pledge as a "turning point" by which future generations will judge their willingness to act on environmental destruction.

Biodiversity loss, land and ocean degradation, pollution, resource depletion and climate change are accelerating at an unprecedented rate. This acceleration is causing irreversible harm to our life support systems and aggravating poverty and inequalities as well as hunger and malnutrition.

Moreover, the UN hunger report says, around the world, more than enough food is produced to feed the global population but more than 690 million people still go hungry. Despite the progress in food production, global hunger is still on the rise and affecting 8.9 per cent of people across the world. Therefore, indeed this is a well-timed initiative collectively adopted by the global leaders.





In this post pandemic period, nature demands special care form the mankind. And the initiative leads towards sustainability of nature and biodiversity. The leaders are sending a united signal to step up global ambition and encourage others to match their collective ambition for nature, climate and people with the scale of the crisis at hand. The conscience call from the leaders from five continents warned that humanity is in a state of planetary emergency due to the climate crisis and the rampant destruction of life-sustaining ecosystems.

The covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the extreme importance of combating the loss of biodiversity. We have realized that our solutions are in nature. It is crucial to emphasize hope, solidarity and integrated involvement at all levels to build a healthy future life in harmony with nature. We are proud to be part of this initiative.



