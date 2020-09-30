Ensure exemplary punishment for rapists





The sincere efforts, initiatives and support of various parties including the government to ensure the freedom, empowerment and development of women are increasing day by day. As a result, the important role of talented, enterprising and creative women is gradually increasing in almost all fields including politics, public-private employment, business, sports and creativity. Unfortunately, despite all these achievement, how much has our society and state ensured the proper protection and safety? How free are they from the horrible social ill like rape and gang rape?



In villages and cities, women are still falling prey to perverted lust. Recently, a disabled tribal girl has gang-raped by 8-10 robbers in the Khagrachhari Hill District at midnight. Just two days later, half a dozen students at MC College in Sylhet forcibly detained her husband and brutally tortured his wife. Moreover, a middle-aged housewife who was looking for blood for her sick husband in the capital has also been raped. Even a 5-year-old child is not safe from the clutches of the abominable lust of human-like devils!











Ensuring security of women is not possible without setting an exemplary punishment for rapists. Therefore, it is time to complete the prosecution of rape cases fast. At the same time appropriate initiatives must be taken to ensure the social security of women.



Abu Faruk

