

Blended education: A post pandemic solution



The COVID - 19 outbreak makes distant learning a necessity. Even if thepandemic period is over someday, this new learning mode will persist as it decreases the chances of infection. From elementary schools to universities, blended teaching-learning mode can be continued even after the pandemic.Now days, we perceive our world more and more in information terms, not primarily as physical entities.



A 2008 study showed that in USA, 35% of higher education institutions offered blended courses as a combination of Online and in-class instruction with reducedin-class seat time for students. But it seems to bea challenge in developing countries like ours because of a wide educational gapbetween our underserved student population and those communities with greater financial and technological resources. However equal access to education is a critical need. So, the developing countries should adopt this new teaching-learning strategy at an earlier instant.



The lack of access to educational technologies and innovations continues to be a challenge with blended teaching-learning system.Researches show that low socio-economic status impedes distant learning. However, the availability of internet connection worldwide has changed the scenario to a greater extent, Now-a days the increasing availability of distant education has provided educational opportunities to millions.



Blended education or hybrid learning is a form of flipping the classroom. As the curriculum and digital technology have been improved this new learning model continues to gain appreciation. The tools and resources of blended education are Google Classroom, You Tube, Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Skype Moodle and Blackboard . In this system students do face to face group work in a virtual classroom. Usually the online class videos serve as an assessment form of taskanalysis, flipped classroom is a by-product of blended education. In this method, teachers use online media to deliver notes, lectures, and related course materials. Students analyses these reading materials at their own pace. Classroom periods usually the duration ofreview and student assessment. so, the traditional classroom duration is transformed into hand-on work period in collaboration with teachers'assistance. It is more of a learner - centered education system.Blackboard and Moodle are the two best Known LMS (Learning Management System) applications used. But gradually these applications are supplemented by cloud-based content or Zoom application due to its easy affordability.



Google classroom is the most formal platform where students can track assignments and progress. In short, all these platforms mentioned above help students accessing videos of lectures, participating assessment tasks, interact with teachers and peers, reviewing all the other supporting materials such as Power Point Presentation ore scholarly articles.



Blended education encompasses a huge area of literacy system. It is the institution or the teacher to find out the best model of teaching suited to students and learning environment. Here, I will describe 6 types of Blended learning.

1. Station Rotation blended learning: This model of education is most common in elementary schools. It involves the rotation of centers and stations of study. In this model, students are allowed to rotate through stations on a fixed schedule where at least one of the stations is an online learning station.

2. Lab- Rotation Blended Learning: It is similar to "station Rotation" that allows students to rotatethrough stations on a fixed schedule. Here, in this model students are given facility of a dedicated computer lab for flexible scheduling arrangements with teachers.

3. Remote Blended learning or Virtual education: It is an enrichedand virtual education and model where students' mainfocus is on completing online coursework while only meeting with the teacher intermittently or as needed

4. Flex Blended Learning: In this model students move on an individually customized flexible schedule among learning modalities. It directs students to offline activities at times while taking sole online instruction.

5. The flipped Classroom model: It is the most widely known version of blended learning.In this model, students are instructed to content at home and practice working through it at school supported by teachers and peers. The conventional teaching practice is flipped here.

6. Individual Rotation Blended Learning: The individual Rotation model allows students to rotate through stations, but on individual schedules set by teacher or peer.

Blended learning is not just an innovation. It is the natural by-product of the digitisation of education. Now a days digital empire engulf the physical spaces ofeducation .Blendedlearning occurs when technology and teaching inform each other. When students are exposed to a diverse learning style, the teaching materials will prove to be dynamic. Students should use the blended classroom, in truly customizable ways. So, blended education should involve amultiplevariety of teaching pedagogy. Blended education seems to merge a gap between conventional education and connected or digital learning.



The real strength of blended learning is to transform a traditional teacher centered classroom where the mentor feels like an absolute - into a student-centered interactive classroom. In a world, where information communication technologies (ICTs) increasingly communicate with each other Blended education is a must. Moreover, post pandemic situation demands a social distancing in every sphere of life.



Wherecommercial organisations adopts shifting work hour, education instructions should adopt this blended mood of education to ensuresocialdistancing. It willminimize the chances of post pandemic infection as well as it will standardize our traditional teaching pedagogy.

The writer is a Lecturer, Department of English, BGC Trust University Bangladesh





















