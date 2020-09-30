Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 September, 2020, 4:00 AM
latest
Home Countryside

21 poor women get sewing machines

Published : Wednesday, 30 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Our Correspondent

Baraigram Upazila Chairman Dr Siddiqur Rahman Patwary distributed sewing machines among 21 poor women at Upazila Parishad Auditorium on Tuesday. photo: observer

Baraigram Upazila Chairman Dr Siddiqur Rahman Patwary distributed sewing machines among 21 poor women at Upazila Parishad Auditorium on Tuesday. photo: observer

BARAIGRAM, NATORE, Sept 29: A total of 21 poor women got sewing machines in Baraigram Upazila.




Under the 2019-2020 financial year, the sewing machines were distributed at a function held at the Upazila Parishad Auditorium on Tuesday.
Baraigram Upazila Parishad arranged the programme.
Upazila Chairman and Natore District AL Health Affairs Secretary Dr Siddiqur Rahman Patwary addressed the function as chief guest while Upazila Nirbahi Officer Jahangir Alam chaired it.
The function was addressed, among others, by Female Vice-Chairman Suraiya Akhter Koli, Upazila Engineer Abdur Rahim, Zila Parishad Member Abul Kalam Joardar and Bonpara Municipality Awami League Joint Secretary Abul Kalam Azad as special guests.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
21 poor women get sewing machines
Obituary
Three to die, eight get life term for murders
Three killed in road mishaps
Char dwellers celebrate PM’s birthday at Lalmohan
Bangabandhu’s mural opens  in Barishal
Kaliganj handloom industry in death throes
Narayanganj Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Nahida Barik


Latest News
Education Ministry's probe body visits MC College in Sylhet
Stray dogs receiving care won’t be relocated: Taposh
Real don't need any more players: Zidane
BB relaxes capital requirement for banks against venture capital
Govt to provide $10m export grant
India proposes its vaccine trial in Bangladesh
Music director Emon's bail plea rejected
UK records highest daily COVID deaths since July 1
Govt fixes fine-grade 50kg sack of rice price at Tk 2,575
Allama Siddiki new Bangladesh envoy to Denmark
Most Read News
Coronavirus crisis inside prisons
MC College gang rape: Accused Mahfuzur held
Importance of judicial inquiry agency
Migrant workers take to street again demanding extension of visas
Rapists of MC College must not be spared
Writ challenges inaction of college authorities
MC College gang rape: 3 accused on 5-day remand
Slovenia detains Bangladeshis among 113 migrants
PM Sheikh Hasina: A global leader at unga for 17 times
JMI chairman held for supplying substandard masks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft