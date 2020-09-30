21 poor women get sewing machines



Baraigram Upazila Chairman Dr Siddiqur Rahman Patwary distributed sewing machines among 21 poor women at Upazila Parishad Auditorium on Tuesday. photo: observer









Under the 2019-2020 financial year, the sewing machines were distributed at a function held at the Upazila Parishad Auditorium on Tuesday.

Baraigram Upazila Parishad arranged the programme.

Upazila Chairman and Natore District AL Health Affairs Secretary Dr Siddiqur Rahman Patwary addressed the function as chief guest while Upazila Nirbahi Officer Jahangir Alam chaired it.

The function was addressed, among others, by Female Vice-Chairman Suraiya Akhter Koli, Upazila Engineer Abdur Rahim, Zila Parishad Member Abul Kalam Joardar and Bonpara Municipality Awami League Joint Secretary Abul Kalam Azad as special guests.