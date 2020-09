PORSHA, NAOGAON, Sept 29: Mostofa Shah, member of No. 5 Ward in Tentulia Union Parishad under Porsha Upazila of the district, died of heart stroke at his house early Tuesday. He was 58.

After his namaz-e-janaza, he was buried at a local graveyard after the Asr prayers.

He left behind wife, one son, one daughter and a host of relatives to mourn his death.