Three to die, eight get life term for murders





BHOLA: A court here on Tuesday noon sentenced a man to death for murdering his wife and minor daughter in Daulatkhan Upazila.

District and Sessions Judge ABM Mahmudul Haque declared the verdict against Md Belal Hossen Patwary of No. 2 Ward in the upazila.

Court sources said the convict, who is also a driver, slaughtered his wife Shahnaz and later set her afire over his extramarital affair on June 2, 2017, leaving her dead on the spot. At that time, his one-year-old daughter Mohona was also burnt, and died on the spot. Later, he fled the scene along with his son.

The convict gave statement with court that none except him is involved in this murder.

JASHORE: A court here on Monday sentenced a man to life-term rigorous imprisonment and also fined him Tk 1 lakh, in default, to suffer one more year in jail for murdering a speech-impaired woman after rape in 2017.

Judge of Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-1 TM Musa declared the verdict against Habibur Rahman Khan, son of Abul Kashem Khan of Salta Village in Jashore Sadar Upazila.

As per the case in brief, the victim Ratna, daughter of Shahar Ali Sheikh of the village was a maiden at one Akbar Master's house in the village. Following this, the convict became acquainted with her.

On May 28, 2017, the convict and one Montu, son of Isharat Ali of the village, called and took the victim to a nearby jungle, and after raping her, killed her.

On May 31, 2017, locals found the body in a local graveyard.

On June 14, 2017, Shahar Ali Sheikh filed a case with court accusing Habibur Rahman and Montu.

Later, the judge declared the verdict.

JAMALPUR: A court here on Sunday sentenced two siblings to death and seven others to life-term imprisonment for murder in Islampur Upazila of the district in 2007.

The court also fined the death row convicts Tk 50,000 each and the life-term convicts Tk 10,000 each.

District and Sessions Judge Md Zulfiqer Ali Khan declared the verdict.

The death row convicts are Bhuttu and his elder brother Khaleq, sons of Budu, and the life-term convicts are Samiul, son of Shamsul, Jahijal, son of Lal Mia, Rashid, Md Kashi and Babul, sons of late Gadu, Fulu Miah, son of late Sairuddin, and Bidyut, son of Sadulllah. They are residents of Purba Shashariabari Village in Islampur Upazila.

As per the prosecution, Bhuttu and his friends locked in a quarrel with their neighbour Russell, a rickshaw-puller, over gambling on December 26, 2007. Following this, Bhuttu's associates called him out of his house on the night of December 27, 2007. On the next morning, he was found dead at a sugarcane field in the upazila.

On December 28, 2007, victim's mother Asia Khatun filed a murder case accusing 13 people including Bhuttu and Khaleq with Islampur Police Station.

Police submitted charge-sheet against the accused on May 25, 2008.















Separate courts in three districts- Bhola, Jashore and Jamalpur, sentenced three persons to death and eight others to life-term jail for separate murders in three days.BHOLA: A court here on Tuesday noon sentenced a man to death for murdering his wife and minor daughter in Daulatkhan Upazila.District and Sessions Judge ABM Mahmudul Haque declared the verdict against Md Belal Hossen Patwary of No. 2 Ward in the upazila.Court sources said the convict, who is also a driver, slaughtered his wife Shahnaz and later set her afire over his extramarital affair on June 2, 2017, leaving her dead on the spot. At that time, his one-year-old daughter Mohona was also burnt, and died on the spot. Later, he fled the scene along with his son.The convict gave statement with court that none except him is involved in this murder.JASHORE: A court here on Monday sentenced a man to life-term rigorous imprisonment and also fined him Tk 1 lakh, in default, to suffer one more year in jail for murdering a speech-impaired woman after rape in 2017.Judge of Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-1 TM Musa declared the verdict against Habibur Rahman Khan, son of Abul Kashem Khan of Salta Village in Jashore Sadar Upazila.As per the case in brief, the victim Ratna, daughter of Shahar Ali Sheikh of the village was a maiden at one Akbar Master's house in the village. Following this, the convict became acquainted with her.On May 28, 2017, the convict and one Montu, son of Isharat Ali of the village, called and took the victim to a nearby jungle, and after raping her, killed her.On May 31, 2017, locals found the body in a local graveyard.On June 14, 2017, Shahar Ali Sheikh filed a case with court accusing Habibur Rahman and Montu.Later, the judge declared the verdict.JAMALPUR: A court here on Sunday sentenced two siblings to death and seven others to life-term imprisonment for murder in Islampur Upazila of the district in 2007.The court also fined the death row convicts Tk 50,000 each and the life-term convicts Tk 10,000 each.District and Sessions Judge Md Zulfiqer Ali Khan declared the verdict.The death row convicts are Bhuttu and his elder brother Khaleq, sons of Budu, and the life-term convicts are Samiul, son of Shamsul, Jahijal, son of Lal Mia, Rashid, Md Kashi and Babul, sons of late Gadu, Fulu Miah, son of late Sairuddin, and Bidyut, son of Sadulllah. They are residents of Purba Shashariabari Village in Islampur Upazila.As per the prosecution, Bhuttu and his friends locked in a quarrel with their neighbour Russell, a rickshaw-puller, over gambling on December 26, 2007. Following this, Bhuttu's associates called him out of his house on the night of December 27, 2007. On the next morning, he was found dead at a sugarcane field in the upazila.On December 28, 2007, victim's mother Asia Khatun filed a murder case accusing 13 people including Bhuttu and Khaleq with Islampur Police Station.Police submitted charge-sheet against the accused on May 25, 2008.