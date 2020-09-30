Three killed in road mishaps





DUMURIA, KHULNA: A motorcyclist was killed and another injured in a road accident in Dumuria Upazila of the district on Monday noon.

The deceased was identified as Debabrata Sarker, 35, a resident of Rupsha Upazila.

Dumuria Fire Service Station Officer Jugal Biswas said a motorcycle hit hard a pillar of Baliakhali Bridge on the Khulna-Satkhira Highway in the upazila at around 12:40pm after losing control over the steering, leaving the motorcyclist dead on the spot and another injured.

Injured Selim, 50, was admitted to Dumuria Hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Khulna Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Kharnia Highway Police Outpost In-Charge Sub-Inspector (SI) Mofazzel Hossain.

GOPALGANJ: An elderly woman was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Omela Begum, 65, wife of Alim Molla, a resident of Parkushali Village.

Police sources said a motorcycle hit the woman in Parkushali area at around 1pm while she was crossing the road, leaving her critically injured.

Later, she was rushed to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital where she died at around 5:30pm while undergoing treatment.

Sadar Police Station (PS) SI Md Saiful Islam confirmed the incident.

NALITABARI, SHERPUR: A youth was killed and three others were injured in a road accident on the Nakla-Nalitabari Road in the district on Friday night.

Deceased Arifur Rahman Anik, 30, was the son of Hazi Maznu Mia of Taraganj Dakkhin Bazaar in Nalitabari Upazila Sadar.

Local sources said Anik along with his two friends Tinku and Russell was coming to Nalitabari from Mymensingh by a CNG-run auto-rickshaw at night. On the way, a sand-laden truck hit the auto-rickshaw in Chhatrakona area of the road, leaving Anik dead on the spot and three others injured.

The injured were admitted to Nakla Upazila Health Complex.









However, police seized the truck, but its driver managed to flee.





