Char dwellers celebrate PM’s birthday at Lalmohan



To mark the 74th birthday of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Nurunnabi Chowdhury Shawon, MP, cutting a cake along with the kids at Char Kochuakhali in Lalmohan Upazila of Bhola on Monday. photo: observer

Nurunnabi Chowdhury Shawon, MP, arranged the function for the char dwellers.

At that time, he distributed sari, lungi and children's dresses among about 5,000 men and women.

Shawon said, on the occasion of Mujib Barsha, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has constructed houses for people in char areas. The char dwellers are no longer neglected. Now, there is solar power in every house of the chars. Schools have been established for the char children.

As mark of gratitude to the Prime Minister, the birthday function has been arranged in this isolated char, he pointed out.

At that time, Lalmohan Upazila Chairman Principal Gias Uddin Ahmed, Upazila Awami League (AL) General Secretary Fakhrul Alam Hawlader, Vice-Chairman Abul Hasan Rimon, Municipal AL Convenor Shafiqul Islam Badal, and upazila AL Science and Technology Affairs Secretary Engineer Md Tanzid were also present.

Fish fry released

On the occasion of Prime Minister's birthday, fish fry have been released in different canals and ponds of Lalmohan Upazila. Nurunnabi Chowdhury Shawon, MP, released the fry on Tuesday.















