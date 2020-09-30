Video
Bangabandhu’s mural opens  in Barishal

Published : Wednesday, 30 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, Sept 29: A mural of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was inaugurated in the city.
To mark the 74th birthday of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Barishal City Corporation Mayor Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah inaugurated the mural of Bangabandhu and his daughter Sheikh Hasina at Bangabandhu Auditorium near Barishal Shaheed Minar on Monday evening.
The mural is believed to be the country's largest mural of Bangabandhu.
At that time, a doa mahfil and a munjat were offered seeking sound health and long life of PM Sheikh Hasina.
Among others, city Awami League (AL) President Advocate AKM Jahangir Hossain, and district AL General Secretary Advocate Talukder Md Yunus were present at the programme.


