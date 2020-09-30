Three murdered in 3 districts





MANDA, NAOGAON: A man was beaten to death by his younger brothers and relatives in Manda Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Boej Uddin, 70, a resident of Chalkgouri Sonarpara village in the upazila.

Local sources said Boej Uddin had been at loggerheads with his younger brother Habibur Rahman for a long time.

As a sequel to this, Habibur and Hakim beat their brother Boej Uddin over fishing at noon, leaving him critically injured.

Later, he was taken to Manda Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Manda Police Station Inspector Tarequr Rahman Sarker confirmed the incident adding that, police have detained two persons in this connection.

NARAIL: A man was stabbed to death by miscreants in Kalia Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

Deceased Arif Khandaker, 45, son of Nurul Khandaker, was a resident of Jamrildanga Village under Piroli Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a group of unidentified miscreants stabbed Arif in Jamrildanga Paschimpara area at around 11:30pm, leaving him seriously injured.

Later, locals rescued him, but Arif died on the way to Khulna Medical College Hospital at night.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (Kalia Region) Ripon Chandra Sarkar confirmed the incident adding that, Arif might have been killed over previous enmity.

BRAHMANBARIA: A man was stabbed to death by a thief in Nabinagar Upazila of the district on Friday.

Deceased Sohag Mia, 38, was the son of late Goni Hazi of Hazipur Village under Fatehpur Union in the upazila.

The deceased's family and local sources said a thief entered his house early Friday. As Sohag caught the thief, he stabbed him to get released.

Family members rushed Sohag to Nabinagar Upazila Health Complex first and later to a hospital in Cumilla, where he died in the morning.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Additional Superintend of Police Moqbul Hossain confirmed the incident.















