

Floods damage structures, roads, crops in Bogura, Naogaon

BOGURA: After being hit by three-time floods, 41-km road in Sonatala Upazila of the district have turned deplorable.

Besides, strong current destroyed one bridge, increasing commuters' suffering.

In five unions, 39-km earthen roads and two-km metalled roads have been damaged.

The bridge at Maheshpara along the flood protection dyke has been destroyed.

The affected roads in the upazila are Tekanichukainagar Kacharibazar-Bangshabari, Purbatekani Central Jame Mosque-Mushorpara, Maheshpara PMD Madrasa, Baliadanga-Mahabbaterpara, Baliadanga-Dauderpara, Mahabbaterpara-Baliadanga, Char Para Bus Stand-Huakua via Padmapara Harikhali, Sonatala-Harikhali via Namazkhali, Sonatala-Velurpara via College Station, Char Para Tinmatha-Thakurpara via Hatkaramza, Madhupur-Zumarbari via Fulbari, Madhupur-Tekanichukainagar, Jorgachha UP-Char Para Haat Via Sonakania, Jorgachha UP-College Station, Syed Ahmed College Battala-College Haat, College Station-Lathiganj, Balua-Ranirpara, Harikhali-Pakulla, Balua Korpurhat, Pakulla-Taltala, Pakulla-Char Para, Korpur-Mulbaria, and Digdair UP-College Station-Charpara.

Other damaged roads at Sonatala Municipality include Sonatala Ghorapir-Zumarbari, Sonatala Bandar-Shahbazpur via Mahar Alir Bari, Sonatala Hospital-Maguradaha, Chamargachha-Nityanandanpur Masjid via Kanupur, Sonatala Railgate-Chamargachha via Gangherghat Bridge, Khanpara-Mokamtala, and Shahbazpur Jahiduler Bari-Shahbazpur Government Primary School.

Upazila Engineer Md Rashed Imran said the authorities concerned have been informed of these roads.

The repair will begin after getting allocation, he added.

GURUDASPUR, NATORE: The second-time flood has damaged houses, roads and crops in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district.

Most of the areas touching the Chalan Beel in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district, where Aman paddies and different vegetables were cultivated, have been submerged due to incessant rain and onrush of water from upstream.

Houses have been water-logged and roads have been damaged. At the same time, snake hazard has increased.

Due to substandard drainage in municipality area, water-passing has been suspended.

Municipality Mayor Shahnewaz Ali is trying to restore water-passing by installing pipes in different roads. But ensuring rapid water-passing cannot be possible due to incessant downpour.

In addition, the houses in the low-lying areas are still under water. Flood protection embankments are in risks threatening the areas like Atrai, Nandakunja, Gumani, Bishani and Katabari in the upazila due to rising water in the river and the Chalan Beel. If the current rise of water level continues, Bilsa Ma Janani Bridge may be broken and then localities may be affected.

Water recession from Chalan Beel will take time for the second time flood. Then the cultivation of Robi crops including garlic and mustard will be delayed causing cut to yields. Boro farming will also be deferred.

Ultimately, people in the Chalan Beel areas, such as Gurudaspur, Baraigram, Singra and neighbouring Tarash and Chatmohar upazilas will be affected.















