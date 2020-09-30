Video
Macron vows Belarus mediation

Published : Wednesday, 30 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

VILNIUS, Sept 29: French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday promised to help with mediation in the political crisis in Belarus, but Russian Vladimir Putin lashed out at "unprecedented external pressure".
Macron spoke during a visit to Lithuania after a meeting with Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya that was seen as a major show of support for the activist.
"We will do our best as Europeans to help mediate and we will come back to OSCE mediation in order to progress," Macron told reporters, referring to an offer from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). "Our objective is for this mediation to begin in the next few days or weeks," Macron said, adding that German Chancellor Angela Merkel and EU chief Charles Michel would "push" Belarus to accept mediation.   -AFP



