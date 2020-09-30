Trump debts security issue: Pelosi

WASHINGTON, Sept 29: US President Donald Trump's debts reported by the New York on Sunday raised national security issues, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday, adding that the public deserves to know to whom he owes money.

Pelosi, in an interview with MSNBC, said it was not clear who held the debts and if it involved different countries, which could hold leverage over the Republican president: "To me this is a national security question."

A report that Donald Trump paid little or no federal income tax in recent years sparked broad outrage on Monday, from rich Democrats to teachers and coffee shop workers taking to social media to claim they had paid more taxes than the US president. -REUTERS







