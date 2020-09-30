Video
Wednesday, 30 September, 2020, 3:59 AM
Home Foreign News

First women sport events in KSA

Published : Wednesday, 30 September, 2020

RIYADH, Sept 29: Saudi Arabia will host professional golf tournaments for women for the first time ever in November at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in Jeddah.
The Saudi Ladies International will be the first Ladies European Tour (LET) event to take place in the country and will run from Nov 12-15, with a purse of $1 million, the third-highest paying event after the British and Scottish Open.
It was originally scheduled for March but postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It is set to attract more than 100 participants, including Wales' Amy Boulden, who won her maiden LET event at this month's Swiss Open.
It will be followed by the Nov 17-19 Saudi Ladies Team International, in which professionals will team up with amateurs and compete for a purse of $500,000.   -REUTERS


