All hell breaks loose: Californians flee wildfires again



Firefighters watch the Glass fire in Napa County's St. Helena, California on September 29. Photo : Reuters

Under an orange sky and a sweltering heatwave, some of Napa Valley's best-known vineyards were consumed by an out-of-control blaze that raced through more than 35,000 acres (14,000 hectares).

Celebrated wineries such as Chateau Boswell and part of Castello di Amorosa went up in smoke, while there was a "significant loss" of buildings on the fringes of Santa Rosa -- neighboring Sonoma County's largest town -- said fire chief Tony Gossner.

The fires prompted authorities to order more than 35,000 residents to evacuate, with thousands more poised to flee, as "explosive fire growth" burnt through dry vegetation and difficult mountainous terrain, officials said.

The inferno is threatening communities in Napa and neighboring Sonoma, still reeling from devastating wildfires in 2017 when 44 people died and thousands of buildings were razed.

The new conflagrations come during a record season, with five of the state's six biggest wildfires in history currently burning. The Zogg Fire, which has already torn through more than 30,000 acres, is expected to merge with the 900,000-acre August Complex fire.

Kale Casey, a spokesman for firefighter efforts at the blaze, said winds had already been "pulling" flames away from contained areas before the latest conditions. "And then you have a day like yesterday where all hell breaks loose," he said.

More than 2,000 firefighters battled Monday to bring the flames under control in a region that "has been hit over and over and over again," said Governor Newsom. Susie Fielder fled her St Helena home in Napa County before dawn, grabbing a photo of her grandparents off the wall and a small, bag of essentials after a warning alarm sounded in her neighborhood. -AFP















