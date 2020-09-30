Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 September, 2020, 3:59 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

All hell breaks loose: Californians flee wildfires again

Published : Wednesday, 30 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

Firefighters watch the Glass fire in Napa County's St. Helena, California on September 29. Photo : Reuters

Firefighters watch the Glass fire in Napa County's St. Helena, California on September 29. Photo : Reuters

SANTA ROSA, Sept 29: Tens of thousands of Californians fled their homes in the Napa and Sonoma wine regions in the face of wildfires, emergency officials said, as a new blaze in the north of the state killed three people.
Under an orange sky and a sweltering heatwave, some of Napa Valley's best-known vineyards were consumed by an out-of-control blaze that raced through more than 35,000 acres (14,000 hectares).
Celebrated wineries such as Chateau Boswell and part of Castello di Amorosa went up in smoke, while there was a "significant loss" of buildings on the fringes of Santa Rosa -- neighboring Sonoma County's largest town -- said fire chief Tony Gossner.
The fires prompted authorities to order more than 35,000 residents to evacuate, with thousands more poised to flee, as "explosive fire growth" burnt through dry vegetation and difficult mountainous terrain, officials said.
The inferno is threatening communities in Napa and neighboring Sonoma, still reeling from devastating wildfires in 2017 when 44 people died and thousands of buildings were razed.
The new conflagrations come during a record season, with five of the state's six biggest wildfires in history currently burning. The Zogg Fire, which has already torn through more than 30,000 acres, is expected to merge with the 900,000-acre August Complex fire.
Kale Casey, a spokesman for firefighter efforts at the blaze, said winds had already been "pulling" flames away from contained areas before the latest conditions.  "And then you have a day like yesterday where all hell breaks loose," he said.
More than 2,000 firefighters battled Monday to bring the flames under control in a region that "has been hit over and over and over again," said Governor Newsom. Susie Fielder fled her St Helena home in Napa County before dawn, grabbing a photo of her grandparents off the wall and a small, bag of essentials after a warning alarm sounded in her neighborhood.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Macron vows Belarus mediation
Iraqi men mourn over the coffins of five members of a family
Trump debts security issue: Pelosi
First women sport events in KSA
Fiercest clashes since 1990s rage
Amnesty India halts work facing govt witch-hunt
All hell breaks loose: Californians flee wildfires again
Trump, Biden head into first presidential debate today


Latest News
Education Ministry's probe body visits MC College in Sylhet
Stray dogs receiving care won’t be relocated: Taposh
Real don't need any more players: Zidane
BB relaxes capital requirement for banks against venture capital
Govt to provide $10m export grant
India proposes its vaccine trial in Bangladesh
Music director Emon's bail plea rejected
UK records highest daily COVID deaths since July 1
Govt fixes fine-grade 50kg sack of rice price at Tk 2,575
Allama Siddiki new Bangladesh envoy to Denmark
Most Read News
Coronavirus crisis inside prisons
MC College gang rape: Accused Mahfuzur held
Importance of judicial inquiry agency
Migrant workers take to street again demanding extension of visas
Rapists of MC College must not be spared
Writ challenges inaction of college authorities
MC College gang rape: 3 accused on 5-day remand
Slovenia detains Bangladeshis among 113 migrants
PM Sheikh Hasina: A global leader at unga for 17 times
JMI chairman held for supplying substandard masks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft