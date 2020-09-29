Ensure exemplary punishment for rapists





The incident of rape has been spreading like a contagious disease in the country. From the tender-hearted children to the handicapped, students, labourers, housewives are being the victims. In some cases a victim even choose to commit suicide by admitting the occurrence, and those who survive their souls die. With the victim her family is also neglected by the society.



Recently, a DU student and the victim housewife of MC college incident confessed what misdeeds happened with them. Unfortunately, in our country rapists are not being properly judged. Punishment for rape is very flimsy in Bangladesh. Again, if the rapist is a member of influential political party, he tries to obstruct the trial by getting bail. In most of the cases they successfully manage the circumstances. It is the right time for us to stand up against the rapist. Whoever the rapist is, let him be brought to book.











However, if the government wants, it can solve this tendency of frequent rape incidents by setting up a special court for speedy trial of the rapist. Moreover, the punishment of these culprits should be hard and exemplary.



Md Tofayel Ahmed

