

Rapists of MC College must not be spared



This incident is a clear representation of how the culture of impunity and misuse of power has blinded some BCL leaders in the country. The million dollar question, how could such a heinous crime take place inside a college hostel? Well, we understand that the government has announced closure of all educational institutions but the administrative authorities of the hostel, such as the superintendent were supposed to be on duty. But where were they?



From different media sources we have learned that the prime accused used to live in a bungalow designated for the hostel superintendent. And this clearly shows who actually controlled the dormitory.



Is it believable that a student political leader was practicing the power of a hostel superintendent? It is known to all that the accused have backings from influential ruling party leaders. In an interview published by another media house, the principal of this particular institution has admitted how helpless they are when it comes to dealing with BCL leaders. There were previous allegations of arson against BCL activists for which they were never punished, and that only encouraged them to be more ferocious. When police raided the bungalow where the prime accused used to live after the incident, they found arms and weapons.











However, BCL leaders ruling the roost while roaming about free with full impunity is not a new phenomenon in our country. The manner in which BCL members have been carrying out all kinds of atrocious activities at educational institutions across the country, under the shelter of the party in power is a matter of grave concern. The fearful environment triggered by them in our public universities and college campuses prevent the administrations from speaking up against their crimes.



The rape in Sylhet's MC college hostel is just an example of what happens when crimes go unpunished. However, law enforcers have arrested two accused in the case, including the prime suspect. We urge the law enforcers to immediately arrest all the offenders and hand them out with exemplary punishments. The college authorities also must take prompt action against the accused after the probe committee submits its report. The rapists must face justice no matter how powerful they are. Similar to Pakistan, perhaps it is time to introduce 'chemical castration' or 'public hanging' of rapists. Nowadays only cruel methods of punishment seem to be the only deterrence to growing rape incidents in the country. We are deeply shocked at the recent rape incident, occurred inside the Sylhet MC College dormitory on last Friday night. According to media reports, six Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) activists forcibly took hostage of a married couple and gang-raped the wife in front of her husband. Undoubtedly, for the husband it was a nightmare to watch his wife being raped in such brutal manner.This incident is a clear representation of how the culture of impunity and misuse of power has blinded some BCL leaders in the country. The million dollar question, how could such a heinous crime take place inside a college hostel? Well, we understand that the government has announced closure of all educational institutions but the administrative authorities of the hostel, such as the superintendent were supposed to be on duty. But where were they?From different media sources we have learned that the prime accused used to live in a bungalow designated for the hostel superintendent. And this clearly shows who actually controlled the dormitory.Is it believable that a student political leader was practicing the power of a hostel superintendent? It is known to all that the accused have backings from influential ruling party leaders. In an interview published by another media house, the principal of this particular institution has admitted how helpless they are when it comes to dealing with BCL leaders. There were previous allegations of arson against BCL activists for which they were never punished, and that only encouraged them to be more ferocious. When police raided the bungalow where the prime accused used to live after the incident, they found arms and weapons.However, BCL leaders ruling the roost while roaming about free with full impunity is not a new phenomenon in our country. The manner in which BCL members have been carrying out all kinds of atrocious activities at educational institutions across the country, under the shelter of the party in power is a matter of grave concern. The fearful environment triggered by them in our public universities and college campuses prevent the administrations from speaking up against their crimes.The rape in Sylhet's MC college hostel is just an example of what happens when crimes go unpunished. However, law enforcers have arrested two accused in the case, including the prime suspect. We urge the law enforcers to immediately arrest all the offenders and hand them out with exemplary punishments. The college authorities also must take prompt action against the accused after the probe committee submits its report. The rapists must face justice no matter how powerful they are. Similar to Pakistan, perhaps it is time to introduce 'chemical castration' or 'public hanging' of rapists. Nowadays only cruel methods of punishment seem to be the only deterrence to growing rape incidents in the country.