The 74th birthday of Prime Minister and President of Bangladesh Awami League Sheikh Hasina was celebrated at Jahangirnagar University (JU) campus in a befitting manner on Monday.

Eldest of five offspring of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and Begum Fazilatunnesa, Hasina was born in Gopalganj's Tungipara upazila on September 28 in 1947.

Sheikh Hasina hall authority of JU organized a discussion meeting at the hall premises.