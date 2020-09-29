Video
Tuesday, 29 September, 2020
Massive tree plantation program in Cox’s Bazar

Published : Tuesday, 29 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Observer Desk

Youth Voluntary Services Bangladesh and Asiya-Kashem Trust have jointly inaugurated "Prokritir Mayay Bonayon Kormosuchi 2020" by planting 10,000 saplings in the Chakaria upazila of Cox's Bazar. 
As chief guest, Chakaria Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Syed Shamsul Tabriz inaugurated the tree plantation program in the Magnama Para area under Badarkhali union of the upazila on Saturday, says a press release.
The UNO said the whole world is upset by the effects of climate variability. Furthermore, he called upon the youth and the educated community to come forward in such tree planting programs.


