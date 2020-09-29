56 more tested positive for C-19 in Ctg





Among the newly detected patients, 48 are from Chattogram city and eight from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.

The total number of infected patients now stands at 18,695 in the district, Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, said on Monday.

Among the total infected people, 13,202 are the residents of the port city and the rest 5,476 are the inhabitants of different upazilas of the district.

Besides, 1,379 are undergoing treatment at isolation units of different hospitals in the port city as 14,760 have recovered and 287 died while the rest 2,269 are undergoing treatment in isolation at their respective homes in the city and district, Dr Rabbi continued.



















CHATTOGRAM, Sept 28: A total of 56 people were detected positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours after testing 722 samples at five COVID-19 laboratories in the district.Among the newly detected patients, 48 are from Chattogram city and eight from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.The total number of infected patients now stands at 18,695 in the district, Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, said on Monday.Among the total infected people, 13,202 are the residents of the port city and the rest 5,476 are the inhabitants of different upazilas of the district.Besides, 1,379 are undergoing treatment at isolation units of different hospitals in the port city as 14,760 have recovered and 287 died while the rest 2,269 are undergoing treatment in isolation at their respective homes in the city and district, Dr Rabbi continued.