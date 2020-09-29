Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 29 September, 2020, 1:09 PM
latest MC College gang rape: 3 accused on 5-day remand      
Home City News

56 more tested positive for C-19 in Ctg

Published : Tuesday, 29 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 28: A total of 56 people were detected positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours after testing 722 samples at five COVID-19 laboratories in the district.
Among the newly detected patients, 48 are from Chattogram city and eight from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.
The total number of infected patients now stands at 18,695 in the district, Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, said on Monday.
Among the total infected people, 13,202 are the residents of the port city and the rest 5,476 are the inhabitants of different upazilas of the district.
Besides, 1,379 are undergoing treatment at isolation units of different hospitals in the port city as 14,760 have recovered and 287 died while the rest 2,269 are undergoing treatment in isolation at their respective homes in the city and district, Dr Rabbi continued.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
PM’s birthday celebrated at JU
Massive tree plantation program in Cox’s Bazar
56 more tested positive for C-19 in Ctg
Risks of trans fat-induced CVDs on the rise
Lawmakers plant saplings on National Parliament premises
BGB destroying a large quantity of seized drugs
CU’s former VC dies of C-19 infection
HC adjourns writ petition till Oct 6


Latest News
Bangabandhu’s mural inaugurated in Barishal
Migrant workers take to street again demanding extension of visas
Nearly half of RMG workforce malnourished: GAIN
MC College gang rape: Accused Mahfuzur held
Japan warns on suicide after death of actress
Indonesia landslides kill 11 including infant twins
Trump tax revelations spark outrage among some
Bangladesh, Nigeria sign MoU on establishing bilateral consultations mechanism
Salty lake, ponds may be gurgling beneath South Pole on Mars
Global COVID-19 deaths surpass 1 million
Most Read News
Attorney General's body to be taken on SC premises from Bailey Road
Shahed gets life term in arms case
Accused Saifur, Arjun placed on 5-day remand
Attorney General Mahbubey Alam laid to rest
SC halts all activities in respect to Mahbubey Alam
Dhaka-18, Siranjganj-1 by-polls Nov 12
Sinovac vaccine trial on Bangladeshi health workers
3 killed in Dhanmondi under-construction building collapse
MC College gang rape: One more accused held
G20 Leaders' Summit to be held virtually
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft