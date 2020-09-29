Risks of trans fat-induced CVDs on the rise





Today (Tuesday) is World Heart Day and its theme for this year is "Use Heart to Beat Cardiovascular Diseases." Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs) are the number one cause of death globally.

Trans fat is one of the major causes for the increased risks of heart diseases, and more frighteningly Bangladesh ranks among the 15 countries with the highest burden of heart disease deaths due to trans fat. 277,000 people die in Bangladesh every year due to heart diseases where 4.41 per cent of those deaths are attributable to trans fat. Globally circa 250,000 people die of heart diseases due to trans fat.

Partially Hydrogenated Oil or PHO is the prime source of trans fat, which is familiar as dalda or bonospoti in Bangladesh. In a recent study conducted by the National Heart Foundation Hospital and Research Institute, 92 per cent of sampled PHOs from Dhaka city contain transfat (TFA) levels above the 2 percent limit set by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The sampled PHOs even showed a staggering high concentration of TFA, 20.9g per 100 grams, which is more than 10 times the WHO-set threshold. Excessive consumption of TFA increases risks of deaths from heart diseases as well as heart attacks.

Bangladesh is yet to introduce any law or regulation to protect the public health from the harms of TFA. However, the Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BFSA) has taken a policy decision on TFA regulation and formed a technical committee comprising of relevant experts. The committee has already prepared a position paper to regulate TFA.

On occasion of World Heart Day, Executive Director of PROGGA (Knowledge for Progress), a research and advocacy organization, ABM Zubair commented that courtiers across the globe are uniting to eliminate transfat. Hence, there can be no excuse for procrastination.

















