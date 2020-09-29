Control over investigative journalism takes institutional form: TIB





This kinds of pressure on the media is an ominous sign and suicidal for country's democracy, he said.

The anti-graft watchdog Chief said this while addressing a virtual Open Discussion and Anti-Corruption Investigative Journalism Award-2020 Ceremony.

TIB awarded four journalists for their significant role in investigative reporting on corruption.

Iftekharuzzaman said creating barriers in the way of the free flow of information was hampering rule of law, prevention of corruption and governance.

He, however, applauded the government for enacting the Right to Information Act.

After expressing concern over the controversial Digital Security Act-2018 Iftekharuzzaman said "The arbitrary use of Digital Security Act has retrenched the area of investigative reporting. The Act has been used to control the voice of journalists as well as free thinkers."









Commenting that Bangladeshi media is not able to do investigative journalism Professor Afsan Chowdhury said, "Media workers and owners are not interested in investigative reporting. Now a day they are playing a role of a sub-political force."

Prof Gitiara Nasreen said, "Like 'agreed brother' all media are providing the same kinds of information. If we can't get out of this trend by challenging the conventional structure, it will not be possible to gain confidence, trust and hope of common people."

Among 49 reports four journalists and one documentary programme were awarded this year.

