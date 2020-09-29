Video
Home Back Page

Choreographer Ivan sent to jail

Published : Tuesday, 29 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Court Correspondent

National Film Award winning dancer and choreographer Ivan Shahriar Sohag, arrested for his alleged involvement   in sex trafficking in the United  Arab Emirates ,   was  sent to jail by a Dhaka court on Monday on expiry of  a 7-day remand.
Metropolitan Magistrate Deb Das Chandra Adhikari  passed the order,   said  GRO Shapan Kumar Maondal.
Sub-Inspector Md Kamruzzaman of Criminal Investigation Officer (CID) and  also  the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case  produced him  before the court.
Ivan's lawyer Adv Mahmudul Hasan made a plea for (Ivan) his bail before the court.


