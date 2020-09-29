Choreographer Ivan sent to jail

National Film Award winning dancer and choreographer Ivan Shahriar Sohag, arrested for his alleged involvement in sex trafficking in the United Arab Emirates , was sent to jail by a Dhaka court on Monday on expiry of a 7-day remand.

Metropolitan Magistrate Deb Das Chandra Adhikari passed the order, said GRO Shapan Kumar Maondal.

Sub-Inspector Md Kamruzzaman of Criminal Investigation Officer (CID) and also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case produced him before the court.

Ivan's lawyer Adv Mahmudul Hasan made a plea for (Ivan) his bail before the court.























