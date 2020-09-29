Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 29 September, 2020, 1:09 PM
latest MC College gang rape: 3 accused on 5-day remand      
Home Back Page

By-polls to Dhaka-18,  Sirajganj-1 seats Nov 12

Published : Tuesday, 29 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

The Election Commission will hold the by-elections on Nov 12 to the Dhaka-18 and Sirajganj-1 constituencies which are unrepresented in parliament following the deaths of its previous incumbents, Awami League stalwarts Sahara Khatun and Mohammed Nasim.
EC Secretary Md Alamgir announced the voting schedule for the two constituencies after the date was finalised in a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commission KM Nurul Huda on Monday.
According to the schedule, prospective candidates have until Oct 13 to submit their nomination papers to the returning officers.
The nominations will then be scrutinised until Oct 15 while the last date for withdrawing candidature is Oct 22.
Electronic voting machines or EVMs will be used to cast ballots in both elections.
The Dhaka-18 was vacated after the death of Sahara on Jul 9 while the passing of Nasim on Jun 13 left the Sirajganj-1 seat empty.   -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Control over investigative journalism takes institutional form: TIB
Choreographer Ivan sent to jail
By-polls to Dhaka-18,  Sirajganj-1 seats Nov 12
BD likely to get Russian vaccine by end of Nov, says Minister
Mahbubey Alam laid to rest
Govt to build 8,82,033 houses for the homeless during Mujib Year
NSP for jobless youths extended by 2 more years
PM vows to do something more better for countrymen


Latest News
Bangabandhu’s mural inaugurated in Barishal
Migrant workers take to street again demanding extension of visas
Nearly half of RMG workforce malnourished: GAIN
MC College gang rape: Accused Mahfuzur held
Japan warns on suicide after death of actress
Indonesia landslides kill 11 including infant twins
Trump tax revelations spark outrage among some
Bangladesh, Nigeria sign MoU on establishing bilateral consultations mechanism
Salty lake, ponds may be gurgling beneath South Pole on Mars
Global COVID-19 deaths surpass 1 million
Most Read News
Attorney General's body to be taken on SC premises from Bailey Road
Shahed gets life term in arms case
Accused Saifur, Arjun placed on 5-day remand
Attorney General Mahbubey Alam laid to rest
SC halts all activities in respect to Mahbubey Alam
Dhaka-18, Siranjganj-1 by-polls Nov 12
Sinovac vaccine trial on Bangladeshi health workers
3 killed in Dhanmondi under-construction building collapse
MC College gang rape: One more accused held
G20 Leaders' Summit to be held virtually
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft