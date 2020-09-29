|
BD likely to get Russian vaccine by end of Nov, says Minister
Published : Tuesday, 29 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM Count : 72
Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque said Bangladesh could get the Russian-invented Covid-19 vaccine by the end of November. He said this at the secretariat on Monday.
"Currently, the Russian vaccine is ahead of other vaccines. Russian vaccine has completed the third phase. The vaccine may be marketed by the end of November. We are trying to get this vaccine on a priority basis."