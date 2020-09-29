Video
Tuesday, 29 September, 2020, 1:09 PM
MC College gang rape: 3 accused on 5-day remand      
Home Back Page

Mahbubey Alam laid to rest

Published : Tuesday, 29 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Staff Correspondent

People from all walks of life paid their last respects to Attorney General Mahbubey Alam on the Supreme Court premises on Monday.
The top law officer of the country was laid to eternal rest in the capital's Martyred Intellectuals' Graveyard around 1:20pm after a namaz-e-janaza held on the apex court premises. Supreme Court Jame Masjid Khatib Abu Saleh Md Salimullah conducted the namaj-e-janaza.
After the namaz-e-janaza, Attorney General's son Sumon Mahbub said, "Please pardon my father if he has caused any trouble for anyone. My sister is a member of the SCBA and all of you please take care of her. I have nothing more to say."
Tributes were paid on behalf of President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to Mahbubey Alam.
His body was kept at 11:00am on the SCBA premises where SC judges, former judges, lawyers, law officers, government high officials, political leaders, educationists, professionals and his family members paid their last respects. The body was kept there for two hours.
Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, Law Minister Anisul Huq, Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim, Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan, judges of the Appellate and High Court Divisions of the Supreme Court, former Appellate Division judges Justice AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury Manik and Justice Md Nizamul Huq, Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, SCBA President AM Amin Uddin, Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed, Secretary of Law and Justice Division of the Law Ministry Md Golam Sarwar, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam joined the janaza and paid tribute to Mahbubey Alam by placing wreaths.
"We are very much in grief. No court session will be held today to pay our homage to him," said Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain.




Law Minister Anisul Huq said young lawyers can learn a lot about becoming a legal professional by following in Alam's way.


