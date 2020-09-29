Govt to build 8,82,033 houses for the homeless during Mujib Year





The Prime Minsiter's Office (PMO), the Disaster Management and Relief Ministry and the Land Ministry will implement the construction works of the houses for the homeless people.

The authorities have already finalized the list of beneficiaries scrutinizing recommendations from the local public representatives and Upazila Nirabhi Officers (UNOs).

While talking to this correspondent on Sunday, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Enamur Rahman told the upazila-wise lists of beneficiaries were prepared following the Prime Minister's instruction. After preparing the lists, those were sent to the Prime Minister's Office. Giving approval, the PMO sent a letter on September 23 putting emphasis on the issue.

"The government has a target that there will be no homeless people in the country during the 'Mujib Year', the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Each of the beneficiaries will get a building from public funds while the landless people will get lands from the government," he added.

With an estimated cost of Tk 1.71 lakh for every house, a total of Tk 15,082 crore will be needed to construct the houses. The project will be implemented with the beneficiaries of Ashrayan Prokalpo-2 of the PMO, Guchchhogram Project under the Land Ministry and Disaster Resilience House Construction Project under the Disaster Management and Relief Ministry, he informed.

According to the minister, initially there was a plan to build a house in every village across the country. With the estimation, there was a target of building 68,038 houses in the country.

In a meeting held at March 3 this year, the officials concerned to the house building projects informed that there are around 8,82,033 homeless people in the country. The meeting decided to ensure a house for all of the homeless people during the Mujib year, he added.

According to the project plan, each of the houses will have two bedrooms, a drawing room along with a corridor, a kitchen and a toilet. Arrangement of bio-gas use in the kitchen and a solar panel from the government's Test Relief (TR) and Food for Work (FFW) programme will be ensured.

















