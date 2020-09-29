NSP for jobless youths extended by 2 more years





It would be the eighth phase of the programme launched in 2010.

According to the Cabinet decision, the eighth phase of the programme will be implemented in Taherpur of Sunamganj, Nasirnagar4 in Brahmanbaria, Saltha of Faridpur, Kendua of Netrokona, Potuakhali Sadar, Mithamoin in Kishoreganj, Bera of Pabna, Moheshkhali of Cox's Bazar, Bagharpara of Jashore and Shibchar of Madaripur.

The approval was given at the regular cabinet meeting held at secretariat on Monday with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

The PM joined the meeting through videoconferencing from her official residence Ganabhaban while cabinet members joined from the cabinet conference room at secretariat.

After the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam briefed media.

The cabinet also approved a draft law 'The Private Medical and Dental College Act, 2020' in principle.

At the briefing, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said 500 people from each of the upazilas will be given temporary jobs in different government offices after necessary training.

At least, Tk 44.32 crore will be needed to implement the eighth phase of the programme.

Following the demand of the Youth and Sport Ministry, the implementing authority, the Finance Division has already released the money. The activities of the programme will be launched soon, he added.

Under the programme, every beneficiary will get Tk 100 every day during their three months training period.

After successful training, the beneficiaries will be appointed to different offices for two consecutive years with a payment of Tk 200 every day.

In the eighth phase of the programme, the beneficiaries will be given training on nurturing the poultry and fisheries so that they can become self-reliant.

In 2010, the government launched the programme in 19 upazilas which was later expanded in 37 upazilsa across the country.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the programme in Kurigram. Later, the tenure of the programme extended six times more.























