Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 29 September, 2020, 1:09 PM
latest MC College gang rape: 3 accused on 5-day remand      
Home Back Page

NSP for jobless youths extended by 2 more years

Published : Tuesday, 29 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Staff Correspondent

The cabinet on Monday gave its nod to extend the National Service Programme (NSP) for jobless youths over 10 more poverty-prone upazilas of the country after successful implementation of seventh consecutive period.
It would be the eighth phase of the programme launched in 2010.
According to the Cabinet decision, the eighth phase of the programme will be implemented in Taherpur of Sunamganj, Nasirnagar4 in Brahmanbaria, Saltha of Faridpur, Kendua of Netrokona, Potuakhali Sadar, Mithamoin in Kishoreganj, Bera of Pabna, Moheshkhali of Cox's Bazar, Bagharpara of Jashore and Shibchar of Madaripur.
The approval was given at the regular cabinet meeting held at secretariat on Monday with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.
The PM joined the meeting through videoconferencing from her official residence Ganabhaban while cabinet members joined from the cabinet conference room at secretariat.
After the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam briefed media.
The cabinet also approved a draft law 'The Private Medical and Dental College Act, 2020' in principle.
At the briefing, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said 500 people from each of the upazilas will be given temporary jobs in different government offices after necessary training.
At least, Tk 44.32 crore will be needed to implement the eighth phase of the programme.
Following the demand of the Youth and Sport Ministry, the implementing authority, the Finance Division has already released the money. The activities of the programme will be launched soon, he added.
Under the programme, every beneficiary will get Tk 100 every day during their three months training period.
After successful training, the beneficiaries will be appointed to different offices for two consecutive years with a payment of Tk 200 every day.
In the eighth phase of the programme, the beneficiaries will be given training on nurturing the poultry and fisheries so that they can become self-reliant.
In 2010, the government launched the programme in 19 upazilas which was later expanded in 37 upazilsa across the country.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the programme in Kurigram. Later, the tenure of the programme extended six times more.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Control over investigative journalism takes institutional form: TIB
Choreographer Ivan sent to jail
By-polls to Dhaka-18,  Sirajganj-1 seats Nov 12
BD likely to get Russian vaccine by end of Nov, says Minister
Mahbubey Alam laid to rest
Govt to build 8,82,033 houses for the homeless during Mujib Year
NSP for jobless youths extended by 2 more years
PM vows to do something more better for countrymen


Latest News
Bangabandhu’s mural inaugurated in Barishal
Migrant workers take to street again demanding extension of visas
Nearly half of RMG workforce malnourished: GAIN
MC College gang rape: Accused Mahfuzur held
Japan warns on suicide after death of actress
Indonesia landslides kill 11 including infant twins
Trump tax revelations spark outrage among some
Bangladesh, Nigeria sign MoU on establishing bilateral consultations mechanism
Salty lake, ponds may be gurgling beneath South Pole on Mars
Global COVID-19 deaths surpass 1 million
Most Read News
Attorney General's body to be taken on SC premises from Bailey Road
Shahed gets life term in arms case
Accused Saifur, Arjun placed on 5-day remand
Attorney General Mahbubey Alam laid to rest
SC halts all activities in respect to Mahbubey Alam
Dhaka-18, Siranjganj-1 by-polls Nov 12
Sinovac vaccine trial on Bangladeshi health workers
3 killed in Dhanmondi under-construction building collapse
MC College gang rape: One more accused held
G20 Leaders' Summit to be held virtually
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft