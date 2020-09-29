PM vows to do something more better for countrymen





"It's very tough to work for the country after returning home with losing father, mother, brothers and thus everything. Despite the fact, I am thinking about one thing that I would have to do something better more for the country and its people before leaving (the state power) for whom my father had very much love," she said.

Sheikh Hasina made the remarks when the cabinet members wished her on her 74th birthday at the regular weekly meeting.

The premier presided over the meeting after being connected from her official residence Ganabhaban, while her cabinet colleagues joined it from the cabinet division at Bangladesh Secretariat here through a videoconference.

On her 74th birthday, the prime minister sought blessings from the countrymen, saying, "I seek doa from all so that as long as I remain alive, I could live with dignity and the people of Bangladesh get benefit from my living."

She at the same time wished wellbeing of the countrymen and referred to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's desire that the people of Bangladesh would move around the world keeping their head high. -BSS



















