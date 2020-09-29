Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 29 September, 2020, 1:09 PM
latest MC College gang rape: 3 accused on 5-day remand      
Home Back Page

PM vows to do something more better for countrymen

Published : Tuesday, 29 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her 74th birthday on Monday vowed to do something better more for the country and its people.
"It's very tough to work for the country after returning home with losing father, mother, brothers and thus everything. Despite the fact, I am thinking about one thing that I would have to do something better more for the country and its people before leaving (the state power) for whom my father had very much love," she said.
Sheikh Hasina made the remarks when the cabinet members wished her on her 74th birthday at the regular weekly meeting.
The premier presided over the meeting after being connected from her official residence Ganabhaban, while her cabinet colleagues joined it from the cabinet division at Bangladesh Secretariat here through a videoconference.
On her 74th birthday, the prime minister sought blessings from the countrymen, saying, "I seek doa from all so that as long as I remain alive, I could live with dignity and the people of Bangladesh get benefit from my living."
She at the same time wished wellbeing of the countrymen and referred to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's desire that the people of Bangladesh would move around the world keeping their head high.   -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Control over investigative journalism takes institutional form: TIB
Choreographer Ivan sent to jail
By-polls to Dhaka-18,  Sirajganj-1 seats Nov 12
BD likely to get Russian vaccine by end of Nov, says Minister
Mahbubey Alam laid to rest
Govt to build 8,82,033 houses for the homeless during Mujib Year
NSP for jobless youths extended by 2 more years
PM vows to do something more better for countrymen


Latest News
Bangabandhu’s mural inaugurated in Barishal
Migrant workers take to street again demanding extension of visas
Nearly half of RMG workforce malnourished: GAIN
MC College gang rape: Accused Mahfuzur held
Japan warns on suicide after death of actress
Indonesia landslides kill 11 including infant twins
Trump tax revelations spark outrage among some
Bangladesh, Nigeria sign MoU on establishing bilateral consultations mechanism
Salty lake, ponds may be gurgling beneath South Pole on Mars
Global COVID-19 deaths surpass 1 million
Most Read News
Attorney General's body to be taken on SC premises from Bailey Road
Shahed gets life term in arms case
Accused Saifur, Arjun placed on 5-day remand
Attorney General Mahbubey Alam laid to rest
SC halts all activities in respect to Mahbubey Alam
Dhaka-18, Siranjganj-1 by-polls Nov 12
Sinovac vaccine trial on Bangladeshi health workers
3 killed in Dhanmondi under-construction building collapse
MC College gang rape: One more accused held
G20 Leaders' Summit to be held virtually
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft