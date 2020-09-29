Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 29 September, 2020, 1:08 PM
latest MC College gang rape: 3 accused on 5-day remand      
Home Front Page

Covid-19 derails overseas jobs for Bangladeshis

Published : Tuesday, 29 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93

The outflow of migrant workers dipped 55 percent year-on-year to 181,273 in the January-August period due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to government data.
The Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry shared the data with Cabinet members, painting a grim picture of overseas jobs for Bangladeshis, in a virtual meeting led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday.
The expatriates' welfare ministry also sent a report to the Cabinet outlining the steps to alleviate the dire situation.
The target for overseas employment in 2020 was 750,000. Only 181,273 migrant workers went abroad between January and August, compared to 406,962 in the same period a year earlier, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said in a media briefing at the Secretariat.
As many as 141,036 workers have returned home to Bangladesh as of Sep 18. The authorities are now taking different steps to send them back.
"Almost 10 million Bangladeshis live and work abroad," Islam said.
A total of 5,974 expatriates returned to the country from Apr 29 to May 31 during the lockdown. They were handed Tk 5,000 each at the airport, he said.
In fiscal 2019-20, migrant workers sent home $18.21 billion, a record in inward remittances, which is a 9.6 percent jump from the previous year.




"We were worried about fallout from the COVID-19, but remittances crossed our expectations, which is good."
On the ongoing crisis over travelling to Saudi Arabia, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told the Cabinet that he had spoken to the authorities in Saudi Arabia and they reassured that Iqama or residence permits would be extended so that everyone can travel. "Besides this, the foreign minister has requested a change in the Iqama rules, so that the workers may switch their jobs. Because most of our people work in the private sector," Islam said.
Momen urged the Saudi authorities to allow Biman Bangladesh Airlines and Saudia to operate more flights in and out of the two countries.
The foreign minister was asked to submit a report on how to provide better overseas work opportunities and ways to create better work opportunities in more countries at the next  Cabinet meeting.   -bdnews24.com



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid-19 derails overseas jobs for Bangladeshis
Place report on expats, explore new job markets
Air pollution reduces global life expectancy by two years: Study
C-19: 32 die, 1,407 infected in 24 hours
Hasina-Modi virtual meeting in December
Who will be the next Attorney General?
Two accused put on 5-day remand, two  more  held
Universities in search of VCs for years


Latest News
Bangabandhu’s mural inaugurated in Barishal
Migrant workers take to street again demanding extension of visas
Nearly half of RMG workforce malnourished: GAIN
MC College gang rape: Accused Mahfuzur held
Japan warns on suicide after death of actress
Indonesia landslides kill 11 including infant twins
Trump tax revelations spark outrage among some
Bangladesh, Nigeria sign MoU on establishing bilateral consultations mechanism
Salty lake, ponds may be gurgling beneath South Pole on Mars
Global COVID-19 deaths surpass 1 million
Most Read News
Attorney General's body to be taken on SC premises from Bailey Road
Shahed gets life term in arms case
Accused Saifur, Arjun placed on 5-day remand
Attorney General Mahbubey Alam laid to rest
SC halts all activities in respect to Mahbubey Alam
Dhaka-18, Siranjganj-1 by-polls Nov 12
Sinovac vaccine trial on Bangladeshi health workers
3 killed in Dhanmondi under-construction building collapse
MC College gang rape: One more accused held
G20 Leaders' Summit to be held virtually
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft