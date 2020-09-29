Place report on expats, explore new job markets





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday asked the authorities concerned to take necessary measures immediately to resolve the crisis over sending the Bangladeshi expatriate workers back to their workplaces.At the same time, the Prime Minister asked the Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen to submit a complete report before the next Cabinet meeting on the steps taken to send Bangladeshi expatriate workers back to their workplaces and explore new overseas job markets.The instructions were given in the regular weekly Cabinet meeting held atthe Secretariat with the Prime Minister in the chair. The PM joined the meeting through videoconferencing from her official residence Ganabhaban while other Cabinet members attended from the Cabinet conference room at the Secretariat.After the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam briefed media at the Secretariat.