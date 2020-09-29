Video
Tuesday, 29 September, 2020
Air pollution reduces global life expectancy by two years: Study

Published : Tuesday, 29 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92
Banani Mallick

Particulate pollution cuts global life expectancy by nearly two years, said an analysis conducted by the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago (EPIC).
Air pollution is a major threat to billions of people worldwide. Amid the global coronavirus pandemic researchers identified a correlation between Covid-19-related mortalities and air pollution.
Working unseen inside the human body particulate pollution has a more demolishing impact on life expectancy than communicable diseases like tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS, behavioral killers like cigarette smoking and even war.
Talking to the Daily Observer, Dr Md Abdul Matin, renowned environment activist and Executive Vice President of Bangladesh Paribesh Andolan (BAPA) said citizens of Bangladesh continue to breathe in the    most polluted air in the world exposing themselves to various diseases.
Referring to the various sources of air pollution, he said unplanned construction works, metro-rail project, road repair, installation of utility lines, smoke from vehicles and brick kilns - all are causing air pollution in the city.
"The air has become very harmful due to discharge of dust from various sources. We have to take initiative to stop these harmful particles," he said.
As Bangladesh has long been grappling with air pollution, the High Court, at one point, even observed that it was time to declare Dhaka, the sprawling overcrowded megacity, as an 'ecologically critical area' due to widespread pollution and issued a nine-point directive to curb air pollution.
Environment, Forests and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin admitted that the air pollution in Dhaka reached an intolerable level.
In an interview with the Daily Observer, he said brick kilns were responsible for 58 percent air pollution in the capital.
He said the Department of Environment (DoE) and the World Bank published a research report on the sources of air pollution in Bangladesh in March last year which identified brick kilns, fumes of vehicles and dust from construction sites as three main sources.
On 13 January, the High Court issued nine-point directive following a writ petition filed by Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB).
A 2016 World Bank report said air pollution emerged as the deadliest form of pollution and fourth leading risk factor for premature deaths worldwide. Deaths caused by air pollution cost the global economy a staggering $225 billion.
WHO estimates show that in 2016, 600,000 children died from acute lower respiratory infections caused by polluted air.
In a report, the UN health agency also reveals that around 93 percent children under 15 breathe in polluted air every day.
Particulate pollution is a significant concern in Southeast Asia as nearly a quarter of the global population lives in four countries in South Asia that are among the world's most polluted countries: Bangladesh, India, Nepal and Pakistan.
People living in these countries could see their lives cut short by five years on average, after being exposed to pollution levels that are now 44 percent higher than they were two decades ago.
Vehicles, power plants and industry combine with forest and cropland fires are the traditional pollution sources in these countries where particulate pollution exceeds the WHO guideline.
High pollution across the entirety of Bangladesh makes it the most polluted country in the world.
However, the most severe pollution is found in parts of India, especially northern India, including the megacities of Delhi and Kolkata, according to the report.
The good news is that many countries have decided to take action and are succeeding in cleaning the air.




The United States, Europe and Japan have likewise experienced success in reducing pollution as strong policies were made to curb pollution.
China sets an exquisite example by starting a 'war against pollution' in 2013. It has reduced particulate pollution by nearly 40 percent.
"As countries today try to balance the dual goals of economic growth and environmental quality, the historical lesson from around the world is that policy can reduce air pollution in a wide variety of political contexts," said Michael Greenstone, Director of Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago.


