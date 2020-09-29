C-19: 32 die, 1,407 infected in 24 hours





Some 1,407 people tested positive for Covid-19 during the same period, taking the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country at 360,555.

Some 11,922 samples were collected in the last 24 hours and 11,284 were tested in 106 labs across the country. So far 1,921,382 samples have been tested.

The latest day's infection rate was 11.80 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 18.77 per cent.

A total of 1,582 patients were declared free of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours and the total number of recoveries reached 272,073.

Around 75.46 per cent of novel coronavirus patients have recovered in Bangladesh so far, while 1.44 per cent has died.

Among the dead patients of Monday, 22 were men and 10 were women. Moreover, 25 of them were in Dhaka, three each in Chattogram and Rajshahi, and one in Mymensingh.

Thirty of them have died in different hospitals and two at their respective residences.

The gender breakdown of Covid-19's victims shows that 77.37 per cent or 4,018 of the total were men, and 22.63 per cent or 1,175 were women.

Division-wise fatalities, 2,591 in Dhaka division, 1,068 in Chattogram, 433 in Khulna, 340 in Rajshahi, 237 in Rangpur, 228 in Sylhet, 187 in Barishal and 109 in Mymensingh.

According to the age group analysis of Covid-19 victims, as of Monday, the majority of patients that died - 2,636 or 50.76 per cent - were aged sixty and above.

Currently, 44,227 people are quarantined across the country - including 1,043 newly-quarantined individuals. A total of 487,568 people have completed their quarantine course.

There are 11,605 general beds available in the country for Covid-19 treatment where 2,619 people are already admitted, and 8,986 beds are available for treatment.

The first three cases of coronavirus infection were detected on March 8and the first death was reported on March 18.

Moreover, there are 542 ICU facilities in the country and 257 ICU beds are available for the treatment of novel coronavirus infected patients in the country.

However, coronavirus is continuing to spread across the world with more than 32.9 million confirmed cases globally.

According to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the caseload reached 32,977,556 as of Monday morning.

Besides, fatalities from coronavirus were recorded over 996,000.

The United States has the highest death toll with 204,750 fatalities followed by Brazil, India, Mexico and Britain.



























