Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 29 September, 2020, 1:08 PM
latest MC College gang rape: 3 accused on 5-day remand      
Home Front Page

Who will be the next Attorney General?

Published : Tuesday, 29 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Nazmul Ahsan Raju

The death of Attorney General Mahbubey Alam has led to speculation about who will be the next Attorney General.
The country's longest-serving Attorney General
Mahbubey Alam died while undergoing treatment for his Covid- 19 infection in the intensive care unit at the Combined Military Hospital at 7:25 pm on Sunday at the age of 71.
  Potential contenders for the post include three serving additional attorney generals - Murad Reza, Momtaz Uddin Fakir and SM Munir.
Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President AM Amin Uddin, senior Barrister Ajmalul Hossain QC, Mansurul Haque Chowdhury, Kamrul Haque Siddiqui, Ahsanul Karim and Barrister Nihad Kabir are also potential candidates.
Among the three additional attorney generals, Murad Reza is ahead in terms of seniority. It is quite sure that he will be the Acting Attorney General until the appointment of the Attorney General.
 Murad Reza was appointed as Additional Attorney General on March 27 in 2009 while Momtaz Uddin Fakir was appointed on July 1 in 2010 and SM Munir was made Additional Attorney General on September 1 this year.
The article 64 (1) of the constitution says the President shall appoint a person who is qualified to be appointed as a Judge of the Supreme Court to be Attorney General for Bangladesh.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid-19 derails overseas jobs for Bangladeshis
Place report on expats, explore new job markets
Air pollution reduces global life expectancy by two years: Study
C-19: 32 die, 1,407 infected in 24 hours
Hasina-Modi virtual meeting in December
Who will be the next Attorney General?
Two accused put on 5-day remand, two  more  held
Universities in search of VCs for years


Latest News
Bangabandhu’s mural inaugurated in Barishal
Migrant workers take to street again demanding extension of visas
Nearly half of RMG workforce malnourished: GAIN
MC College gang rape: Accused Mahfuzur held
Japan warns on suicide after death of actress
Indonesia landslides kill 11 including infant twins
Trump tax revelations spark outrage among some
Bangladesh, Nigeria sign MoU on establishing bilateral consultations mechanism
Salty lake, ponds may be gurgling beneath South Pole on Mars
Global COVID-19 deaths surpass 1 million
Most Read News
Attorney General's body to be taken on SC premises from Bailey Road
Shahed gets life term in arms case
Accused Saifur, Arjun placed on 5-day remand
Attorney General Mahbubey Alam laid to rest
SC halts all activities in respect to Mahbubey Alam
Dhaka-18, Siranjganj-1 by-polls Nov 12
Sinovac vaccine trial on Bangladeshi health workers
3 killed in Dhanmondi under-construction building collapse
MC College gang rape: One more accused held
G20 Leaders' Summit to be held virtually
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft