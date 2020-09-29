Who will be the next Attorney General?





The country's longest-serving Attorney General

Mahbubey Alam died while undergoing treatment for his Covid- 19 infection in the intensive care unit at the Combined Military Hospital at 7:25 pm on Sunday at the age of 71.

Potential contenders for the post include three serving additional attorney generals - Murad Reza, Momtaz Uddin Fakir and SM Munir.

Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President AM Amin Uddin, senior Barrister Ajmalul Hossain QC, Mansurul Haque Chowdhury, Kamrul Haque Siddiqui, Ahsanul Karim and Barrister Nihad Kabir are also potential candidates.

Among the three additional attorney generals, Murad Reza is ahead in terms of seniority. It is quite sure that he will be the Acting Attorney General until the appointment of the Attorney General.

Murad Reza was appointed as Additional Attorney General on March 27 in 2009 while Momtaz Uddin Fakir was appointed on July 1 in 2010 and SM Munir was made Additional Attorney General on September 1 this year.

The article 64 (1) of the constitution says the President shall appoint a person who is qualified to be appointed as a Judge of the Supreme Court to be Attorney General for Bangladesh.

































