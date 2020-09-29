Video
Tuesday, 29 September, 2020, 1:08 PM
latest MC College gang rape: 3 accused on 5-day remand      
Home Front Page

MC College Gang-Rape

Two accused put on 5-day remand, two  more  held

Published : Tuesday, 29 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Our Correspondent

SYLHET, Sept 28:  A court here on Monday placed accused Saifur Rahman and Arjun Laskar in MC College gang rape case on a five-day remand.
Judge Saifur Rahman of the Court of Metropolitan Magistrate passed the remand order around 11:45am.
After producing the
accused before the court at 11:40am, Indraneel Bhattacharya, officer-in-charge (OC) of Shahporan Police Station (investigation) and also the investigation officer of the case, sought a seven -day remand for the accused.
On Sunday morning, prime accused Saifur was arrested from Kheyghat area under Chhatak upazila in Sunamganj district while Arjun Laskar from Montola border area under Madhabpur upazila in Habiganj district.
A young woman was gang raped allegedly by several BCL activists at MC College while visiting there with her husband on September 25.
The BCL men forcibly took the couple to the college hostel in Tilagarh area at around 8:30pm, tying up the husband and raped the wife.
Being informed, Shah Paran police went to the spot and rescued the woman and her husband at around 10:30 pm from a room of the hostel.
Police conducted a raid on the student hostel at around 2:00 am on Saturday.  They seized a number of weapons, including a light gun and four machetes, from a room meant for college teachers but BCL leader Saifur had been living there illegally for long.
Later, the victim's husband lodged a case with the Shah Paran Police Station in early hours of Saturday against nine persons, mentioning the name of six BCL men.
Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) on Monday showed two more persons arrested in the case filed over the gang-rape at MC College.
The arrestees- Rajon Mia and Md Ainuddin--were detained on Monday from Fenchuganj upazila for their alleged involvement in the gang-rape. RAB later quizzed the two.
Obaine Rakhaine, additional superintendent of police and media officer of RAB-9 said the two were shown arrested since they were found to have been involved in the incident, according to the information gleaned from interrogation.
Rajon and Ainuddin were arrested based on information provided by Mahbubur Rahman Roni, one of the accused in the case. The law enforcers have so far arrested six persons, including four named accused, in the case.


