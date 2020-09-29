Universities in search of VCs for years





Out of the 46 public universities 3 are running without vice-chancellors and out of 107 private universities of the country, 30 are running their academic activities without VCs.

Three public universities and 30 private universities are running without any vice-chancellors for years, University Grants Commission officials said.

As the top three posts are vacant, various tasks including administrative activities such as facilitating disbursement of staff salary remain stuck.

Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University in the capital has not had a vice-chancellor, pro vice-chancellor or a treasurer for over a month. As a result, the salaries of 977 teachers, officers and employees of this university have been stuck.

There are problems in other activities as well. The top three posts in the university have been lying vacant since August 14.

The government has recently appointed Prof AQM Mahbub as the vice-chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University, 11 months after Khondoker Nasiruddin had resigned on September 30 in 2019 in the face of student protests.

This university still does not have any pro-VC or treasurer, UGC officials said. They said 32 out of the 46 public universities had no pro-vice-chancellors since the beginning of their operation while 84 out of 107 private universities now in operation have no pro-VCs. Fifty three private universities have no treasurers, they added.

"Separate Acts for the public universities and Private University Act 2010, however, made it mandatory for universities to have VCs, Pro VCs and treasurers for operating the administrative and financial activities, even this is the high time to change all the policy and rules of the 2010 Private University Act," a UGC official said.

A university having more than 5,000 students should appoint a pro-VC to run the academic activities properly, said UGC Chairman Kazi Shahidullah at different meetings and in press conferences.

This sort of problem basically happens just because of the Board Member of the university and for that reason they send unqualified and unfit people for those posts, for these reasons UGC cancelled their nominated persons.

'Even operations of a few public universities and most of the private universities were facing trouble for not having VCs, pro-VCs and treasurers,' said a high official of the UGC requesting anonymity.

Last month Education Minister Dipu Moni asked all the leading public universities to send lists of the senior professors along with their bio-data by August 31 to the Ministry for selecting from them Vice-Chancellors, Pro-VCs and Treasurers against the vacant posts at the public universities and asked the private universities to send their panel lists by September 10.

"The government will take action in case of missing the deadline," she warned.

The Ministry officials said that they did not receive lists from all public and private universities. The UGC official said an acting VC had been leading the Chittagong University since last February when the tenure of the VCs of Islamic University, Sher-e Bangla Agricultural University and Dhaka University of Engineering and Technology ended last month. He said that the newly opened public universities like Sheikh Hasina University in Netrakona, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University in Gopalganj, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University in Kaliakair, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University in the capital, Bangamata Sheikh Fojilatunnesa Mujib Science and Technology University in Jamalpur and Khulna Agricultural University have no pro-VCs or treasurers and some of those had no full time faculties. Besides these almost 26 old public universities do not have any Pro-VC yet.

Some of the private universities like ZH Sikder University of Science and Technology, Exim Bank Agricultural University and Britania University had never appointed a VC since their inception.

According to the UGC, reputed private universities like Independent University, Bangladesh, Daffodil International University, University of Asia Pacific, Gono Bishwabidyalay, Asian University of Bangladesh, Manarat International University, State University of Bangladesh, Shanto-Mariam University of Creative Technology and Bangladesh Army International University of Science and Technology were operating without VCs, pro-VCs and treasurers.

Despite having around 5,000 students, North South University (NSU), BRAC University (BU), East West University (EWU), American International University of Bangladesh (AIUB), University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB), Uttara University (UU) Stamford University Bangladesh (SUB), United International University (UIU), Prime Asia University (PAU) and a dozen other universities were operating without any pro-VC and treasurer.

Talking to the daily Observer, Independent University public relation, Director Aminul Haq claimed that the tenure of the VC ended last month but the government previously appointed Pro-VC and treasurer were still in service.

North South University Communications Director Jamil Ahmed said the tenure of the government-appointed VC and Pro-VC but the treasurer issues will end very soon. We have already applied to UGC and we are waiting for their feedback.

BRAC University Communications Director Sharfuddin Choudhury said that the tenure of the government-appointed pro-VC and treasurer ended very recently.

East West University director public relation Mahiuddin claimed that the university was running with the government-appointed VC, Pro-VC and treasurer. 'For faulty UGC data, the image of the reputed universities sometimes gets tarnished,' he said.

Gono Bishwabidyalay trustee Zafrullah Chowdhury said that the government did not approve candidates against the vacant posts of the VC, pro-VC and treasurer from the list they had sent.

Association of Private Universities of Bangladesh chairman Sheikh Kabir Hossian also said that the government's process of appointing VCs, pro-VCs and treasurers for the private universities was faulty and disconcerting. The process that UGC follows is also very much backdated so we need to change the whole recruitment process.

"If any agency gives a negative report on any of the three proposed names for VC, pro-VC or treasurer, new lists are required to be sent. And it is difficult to get so many eligible professors for so many universities," he said.

Instead of pressing on only the private universities, he said that the government should appoint VCs, pro-VCs and treasurers at all public universities.



















