Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 29 September, 2020, 1:07 PM
latest MC College gang rape: 3 accused on 5-day remand      
Home Countryside

Minor boy drowns in Madaripur

Published : Tuesday, 29 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Our Correspondent

MADARIPUR, Sept 28: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Mohammad Touhid Miah, 5, son of Sujon Miah, a resident of the upazila.
Local sources said Touhid went to his grandfather's house two days before.
He slipped into a pond there while playing beside it in the morning. Later, relatives of the deceased recovered the body from the pond.
Sadar Model Police Station Inspector Shahidul Islam confirmed the incident.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Minor boy drowns in Madaripur
International Day for Universal Access to Information observed
World Rabies Day observed
74th birthday of Prime Minister celebrated with enthusiasm
Four of a family killed in wall collapse
13 more contract corona in 2 dists
Child-labour discouraged at dried fish villages in Cox's Bazar
Human rights activists formed a human chain in Pirojpur town


Latest News
Bangabandhu’s mural inaugurated in Barishal
Migrant workers take to street again demanding extension of visas
Nearly half of RMG workforce malnourished: GAIN
MC College gang rape: Accused Mahfuzur held
Japan warns on suicide after death of actress
Indonesia landslides kill 11 including infant twins
Trump tax revelations spark outrage among some
Bangladesh, Nigeria sign MoU on establishing bilateral consultations mechanism
Salty lake, ponds may be gurgling beneath South Pole on Mars
Global COVID-19 deaths surpass 1 million
Most Read News
Attorney General's body to be taken on SC premises from Bailey Road
Shahed gets life term in arms case
Accused Saifur, Arjun placed on 5-day remand
Attorney General Mahbubey Alam laid to rest
SC halts all activities in respect to Mahbubey Alam
Dhaka-18, Siranjganj-1 by-polls Nov 12
Sinovac vaccine trial on Bangladeshi health workers
3 killed in Dhanmondi under-construction building collapse
MC College gang rape: One more accused held
G20 Leaders' Summit to be held virtually
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft