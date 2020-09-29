Minor boy drowns in Madaripur

MADARIPUR, Sept 28: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Touhid Miah, 5, son of Sujon Miah, a resident of the upazila.

Local sources said Touhid went to his grandfather's house two days before.

He slipped into a pond there while playing beside it in the morning. Later, relatives of the deceased recovered the body from the pond.

Sadar Model Police Station Inspector Shahidul Islam confirmed the incident.