Minor boy drowns in Madaripur
MADARIPUR, Sept 28: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Mohammad Touhid Miah, 5, son of Sujon Miah, a resident of the upazila.
Local sources said Touhid went to his grandfather's house two days before.
He slipped into a pond there while playing beside it in the morning. Later, relatives of the deceased recovered the body from the pond.
Sadar Model Police Station Inspector Shahidul Islam confirmed the incident.