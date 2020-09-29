Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 29 September, 2020, 1:07 PM
latest MC College gang rape: 3 accused on 5-day remand      
Home Countryside

International Day for Universal Access to Information observed

Published : Tuesday, 29 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Our Correspondents

Birampur Administration in Dinajpur brought out a rally in the upazila town to mark the International Day for Universal Access to Information on Monday. photo: observer

Birampur Administration in Dinajpur brought out a rally in the upazila town to mark the International Day for Universal Access to Information on Monday. photo: observer

International Day for Universal Access to Information-2020 was observed in districts including Laxmipur, Rangamati and Netrakona on Monday, like elsewhere in the world.
LAXMIPUR: To mark the day, the district administration organised a meeting on the Collectorate building premises in the town.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anjan Chandra Pal was present as chief guest while Additional DC (General) Mohammad Safiuzzaman Bhuiyan presided over the meeting.
Laxmipur Government Women's College Principal Prasun Chandra Majumdar, Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) Mimtanur Rahman, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Ripa Moni Devi, District Social Services Deputy Director Dr Ashfaqur Rahman Mamun and TIB Area Manager Abdul Mannan Akhanda, among others, were also present in the programme.
RANGAMATI: On the day, the district administration organised a meeting in the town while DC AKM Mamunur Rashid spoke as chief guest.
Additional DC Shilpi Roy, Anchalik Parishad Member and District Awami League Vice-President Hazi Kamal Uddin, and District Social Services Officer Md Omar Faruque, among others, were present in the programme.




NETRAKONA: To mark the day, the district organised a meeting in the conference room of the DC office in the town. DC Kazi Md Abdur Rahman presided over the meeting.
Additional District Magistrate Abdullah Al Mahmud, ASP (Sadar Circle) Morsheda Khatun, AC Md Abul Hashem and District Information Officer Mukhlesur Rahman, among others, spoke on the occasion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Minor boy drowns in Madaripur
International Day for Universal Access to Information observed
World Rabies Day observed
74th birthday of Prime Minister celebrated with enthusiasm
Four of a family killed in wall collapse
13 more contract corona in 2 dists
Child-labour discouraged at dried fish villages in Cox's Bazar
Human rights activists formed a human chain in Pirojpur town


Latest News
Bangabandhu’s mural inaugurated in Barishal
Migrant workers take to street again demanding extension of visas
Nearly half of RMG workforce malnourished: GAIN
MC College gang rape: Accused Mahfuzur held
Japan warns on suicide after death of actress
Indonesia landslides kill 11 including infant twins
Trump tax revelations spark outrage among some
Bangladesh, Nigeria sign MoU on establishing bilateral consultations mechanism
Salty lake, ponds may be gurgling beneath South Pole on Mars
Global COVID-19 deaths surpass 1 million
Most Read News
Attorney General's body to be taken on SC premises from Bailey Road
Shahed gets life term in arms case
Accused Saifur, Arjun placed on 5-day remand
Attorney General Mahbubey Alam laid to rest
SC halts all activities in respect to Mahbubey Alam
Dhaka-18, Siranjganj-1 by-polls Nov 12
Sinovac vaccine trial on Bangladeshi health workers
3 killed in Dhanmondi under-construction building collapse
MC College gang rape: One more accused held
G20 Leaders' Summit to be held virtually
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft