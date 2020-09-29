International Day for Universal Access to Information observed



Birampur Administration in Dinajpur brought out a rally in the upazila town to mark the International Day for Universal Access to Information on Monday. photo: observer

LAXMIPUR: To mark the day, the district administration organised a meeting on the Collectorate building premises in the town.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anjan Chandra Pal was present as chief guest while Additional DC (General) Mohammad Safiuzzaman Bhuiyan presided over the meeting.

Laxmipur Government Women's College Principal Prasun Chandra Majumdar, Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) Mimtanur Rahman, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Ripa Moni Devi, District Social Services Deputy Director Dr Ashfaqur Rahman Mamun and TIB Area Manager Abdul Mannan Akhanda, among others, were also present in the programme.

RANGAMATI: On the day, the district administration organised a meeting in the town while DC AKM Mamunur Rashid spoke as chief guest.

Additional DC Shilpi Roy, Anchalik Parishad Member and District Awami League Vice-President Hazi Kamal Uddin, and District Social Services Officer Md Omar Faruque, among others, were present in the programme.









NETRAKONA: To mark the day, the district organised a meeting in the conference room of the DC office in the town. DC Kazi Md Abdur Rahman presided over the meeting.

Additional District Magistrate Abdullah Al Mahmud, ASP (Sadar Circle) Morsheda Khatun, AC Md Abul Hashem and District Information Officer Mukhlesur Rahman, among others, spoke on the occasion.



