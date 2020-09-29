Video
Tuesday, 29 September, 2020
Home Countryside

World Rabies Day observed

Published : Tuesday, 29 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Our Correspondent

World Rabies Day-2020 was observed on Monday in different districts of the country including Gaibandha and Joypurhat.
This year's theme of the day was 'End Rabies; Collaborate, Vaccinate'.
GAIBANDHA: Marking the day, the Department of Livestock organised different programmes maintaining social distancing and health guidelines amid corona virus fear.
In the morning, around 10am , a rally was brought out from the premises of district Livestock office here and ended at the same venue after parading the main roads of the town.
District Livestock Officer (DLO) Dr. Mohammad Abdus Samad led the rally.
Later, a discussion meeting was also held in the conference room of the office with DLO Mohammad Abdus Samad in the chair.
Principal of Institute of Livestock Science and Technology (ILST) Dr. Mohammad Abdul Hai attended the function and addressed it as chief guest and Secretary of District Dairy Association Md. Rezaul Karim was present at the event as special guest while veterinary surgeon of Sadar Upazila Livestock Office Dr. Anwar Hasan was the moderator.
The speakers, in their speech, said rabies is a zoonotic disease (a disease that is transmitted from animals to humans), caused by the rabies virus,
There are safe and effective vaccines available for people who have been bitten, but to date they have been little used in developing countries due to its high cost, they added.
Successful elimination of human rabies needs prevention of animal rabies, public awareness and people's access to low cost and high quality post-exposure vaccines, they also said.
They also emphasised conducting massive dog vaccination campaign to control rabies virus.
Principal of ILST Dr. Mohammad Abdul Hai said when anyone is bitten by a dog, they should instantly wash the bite site with soap and water, disinfect with alcohol or iodine, and promptly take him or her to the nearest primary health centre to take vaccine from the disease.
It is estimated that 55,000 people die every year from rabies -- an average of one death every 10 minutes, he also said.
Massive vaccination programme can reduce reproduction of dogs to a greater extent and break the cycle of rabies transmission to human bodies, he added.
JOYPURHAT: On the occasion, a discussion meeting was held in the conference room of Civil Surgeon (CS) Office at 11:30am. It was organised by Zoometric Disease Control Division of the Directorate of Health.
Presided over by CS Dr. Selim Mia, it was addressed, among others, by Joypurhat Sadar Upazila Livestock Officer Dr. Mamunur Rashid, Joypurhat Adhunik Zila Hospital's In-charge Dr. Mizanur Rahman, Medicine Specialist Dr. SM Abdul Munim, Joypurhat Press Club President Nipendranath Mandal and General Secretary KHA M Abdur Rahman Roni.
Speakers said, dog is the main carrier of rabies. In addition, the disease can be transmitted through bites of cat, mongoose and jackal. It could not be prevented in 100 years by killing dogs.




That is why,  without killing dogs in other countries, dogs are being vaccinated in Bangladesh as well, they added.


