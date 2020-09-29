

74th birthday of Prime Minister celebrated with enthusiasm

AL and its associate bodies organised various programmes to celebrate the party chief's birthday.

Sheikh Hasina, the eldest child of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was born at Tungipara in Gopalganj on September 28 in 1947.

GOPALGANJ: The birthday of the Prime Minister was celebrated in the district with different programmes including paying tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, cutting cake, tree plantation and discussion meeting.

At 10am, the day's programme started with placing floral wraths at the grave of Bangabandhu by Tungipara Upazila AL.

At that time, President of Tungipara Upazila AL Sheikh Abul Bashar Khair, General Secretary Md. Babul Sheikh, ex-president Ilias Hossain, Poura-AL President Sheikh Saiful Islam, General Secretary Forkan Biswas and other leaders and activists were present.

Later, District Woman AL placed floral wrath at the grave of Bangabandhu and cut cake. It was organised

by its President Nasima Aktar Rubel, General Secretary Mahmuda Begum and other leaders and activists.

Gopalganj Chhatra League planted 74 tree saplings to mark the 74th birthday of Sheikh Hasina. These saplings were planted on District AL Office premises and Government Bangabandhu College premises.

RANGAMATI: The 74th birthday of PM Sheikh Hasina was celebrated in the district.

On the occasion, tree saplings were planted by Dipankar Talukdar, MP. It was organised by Rangamati District Chhatra League at Rangamati Government College.

Presided over by Chhatra League President Abdul Jabbar Suzan, it was attended, among others, by District AL President Ruhul Amin and Vice-President Nithil Kumar Chakma.

Vice-President Chingqeu Roaza, Poura-Mayor Akbar Hossain Chowdhury, Chhatra League General Secretary Prakash Chakma and other leaders and activists were present at that time.

RAJSHAHI: Prime Minister's birthday celebration function in the district was arranged by Mahanagar AL and District AL.

On the occasion, at 11am, tributes were paid to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and four national leaders by placing wraths at their portraints in the AL office at Kumarpara.

Mahanagar AL President AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, GS Dablu Sarkar and ex-VP Shahin Aktar Reni were present, anomg others, at that time.

A cake-cutting function was also organised at the AL office at Aloka crossing by District AL.









NOAKHALI: The district police celebrated PM Sheikh Hasina's birthday through distribution of cake pieces and luncheon among orphans at Shishu Paribar.

The celebration function was attended, among others, by Additional DIG-Chattogram Hasan Ali Noor, District Superintendent of Police (SP) Alamgir Hossain, Additional SP Dipak Joti Khisa and Sadar Additional SP Khaled Ibne Malek.



