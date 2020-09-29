Four of a family killed in wall collapse





The deceased were identified as Swapan Ali, 40, a resident of Jhaupara Shalbari Village under Polashbari Union in the upazila, his wife Sarjena, 35, and his two sons Hossain, 8, and Hasibur Rahman, 5.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Parbatipur Model Police Station (PS) Md Mokhlesur Rahman said a wall made of soil collapsed on a family in the area while they were sleeping at dawn, leaving four members of the family dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies at around 11am.

The deceased were buried at family graveyard at around 5pm.









However, an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.





