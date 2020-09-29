13 more contract corona in 2 dists





PIROJPUR: Six more persons have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 48 hours, taking the total virus cases to 1,069 here.

Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Md Hasanat Yousuf Zaki confirmed the information on Sunday.

Of the newly infected persons, four are in Sadar, one in Nesarabad and one in Nazirpur upazilas.

A total of 5,100 samples were collected in the district for test where 3,848 people were found negative for the virus.

So far, 874 patients have been recovered from the virus while 23 died of it in the district.

THAKURGAON: Seven more persons have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 1,114 here.

CS Dr Mahfuzur Rahman Sarker confirmed the information on Saturday evening.

All of the newly infected persons are from Sadar Upazila.

The samples sent to National Institute of Laboratory Medicine and Referral Centre in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar of Dhaka in the last 24 hours came in hand where seven persons were found positive for the virus.









Among the total infected, 780 people have, so far, recovered from the virus while 20 died of it in the district.





