Child-labour discouraged at dried fish villages in Cox's Bazar





This misfortune forced him and his elder brother Imran, 15, to stop going to school. The helpless brothers started working at the Najirartek dried fish processing village in Cox's Bazar three years back.

Kaiser said he and his brother used to face different health-related problems for working in the processing unit.

"We had to work in the unit from early morning to evening. Moreover, we couldn't sleep at night smoothly due to pain in hands," he added.

But the scenario is changing now amid health awareness campaigns by the government as well as some non-government organisations (NGOs). Now, the owners of different dried fish processing units are becoming aware about the health risks of child workers. They are discouraging child-labour in the sector. If any child gets involved with the work, they are reducing their working hours.

"Earlier, I had to work early morning to evening. But now, my owner has given me opportunity to work as per my ability," said Kaiser with smiling face.

Owner of Fatema Fish Sales Centre Md Imranul Hoq thanked the government and NGOs, especially CLIMB project, for conducting different awareness programmes for discouraging child-labour.

Thanking NGOs, especially Child Labour Improvement in Bangladesh (CLIMB) project under the US-based Winrock International engaged in raising awareness, Kaiser informed that he is also planning to go to school again.

Bangladesh Centre for Communication Programmes (BCCP) is working as media partner of the CLIMB project.

As per a study under the project, about 2,900 children are working at six dried fish villages in Cox's Bazar Sadar and Maheshkhali upazilas. The villages are Thakurtala, Ghotibhanga, Khurushkul, Chowfoldondi, Sonadia and Najirartek. Some 20 per cent of the total workforce there is children.

As per the CLIMB project, about 2,800 children are working at Najirartek Village only, the largest dried fish producing village in the country as well as in South Asia.

Civic Engagement and Capacity Development Specialist of the CLIMB project Md Tanvir Sharif said, like many positive initiatives of the government and national and international organisations in various labour intensive sectors, child-labour in Dried Fish Sector (DFS) also requires more attention as it is one of the worst forms of child-labour.

He also said, children working in this sector are exposed to hazardous chemicals and saline water for hours and also in adverse working condition. They work for more than nine hours in hazardous environment without any protective gear. And as such, they experience skin diseases and respiratory problems. More importantly, the children have less attendance in schools.

He informed that the situation of the child-labour at DFS is improving gradually due to different awareness campaigns.

"We are providing training to female labourers in dried fish sector so that they can create alternative income sources," he added.

Tanvir Sharif informed that the draft of the recommendation for inclusion of child-labour in the DFS in the list of hazardous works has been made, and it will soon be placed before the Labour and Employment Ministry.

There are about 50 dried fish villages in the coastal districts- Cox's Bazar, Khulna and Satkhira, where over one lakh people are directly involved in the sector.





















After early demise of his father, 13-year-old boy Kaiser had to start work with his mother and elder brother at a dried fish processing unit in Cox's Bazar.This misfortune forced him and his elder brother Imran, 15, to stop going to school. The helpless brothers started working at the Najirartek dried fish processing village in Cox's Bazar three years back.Kaiser said he and his brother used to face different health-related problems for working in the processing unit."We had to work in the unit from early morning to evening. Moreover, we couldn't sleep at night smoothly due to pain in hands," he added.But the scenario is changing now amid health awareness campaigns by the government as well as some non-government organisations (NGOs). Now, the owners of different dried fish processing units are becoming aware about the health risks of child workers. They are discouraging child-labour in the sector. If any child gets involved with the work, they are reducing their working hours."Earlier, I had to work early morning to evening. But now, my owner has given me opportunity to work as per my ability," said Kaiser with smiling face.Owner of Fatema Fish Sales Centre Md Imranul Hoq thanked the government and NGOs, especially CLIMB project, for conducting different awareness programmes for discouraging child-labour.Thanking NGOs, especially Child Labour Improvement in Bangladesh (CLIMB) project under the US-based Winrock International engaged in raising awareness, Kaiser informed that he is also planning to go to school again.Bangladesh Centre for Communication Programmes (BCCP) is working as media partner of the CLIMB project.As per a study under the project, about 2,900 children are working at six dried fish villages in Cox's Bazar Sadar and Maheshkhali upazilas. The villages are Thakurtala, Ghotibhanga, Khurushkul, Chowfoldondi, Sonadia and Najirartek. Some 20 per cent of the total workforce there is children.As per the CLIMB project, about 2,800 children are working at Najirartek Village only, the largest dried fish producing village in the country as well as in South Asia.Civic Engagement and Capacity Development Specialist of the CLIMB project Md Tanvir Sharif said, like many positive initiatives of the government and national and international organisations in various labour intensive sectors, child-labour in Dried Fish Sector (DFS) also requires more attention as it is one of the worst forms of child-labour.He also said, children working in this sector are exposed to hazardous chemicals and saline water for hours and also in adverse working condition. They work for more than nine hours in hazardous environment without any protective gear. And as such, they experience skin diseases and respiratory problems. More importantly, the children have less attendance in schools.He informed that the situation of the child-labour at DFS is improving gradually due to different awareness campaigns."We are providing training to female labourers in dried fish sector so that they can create alternative income sources," he added.Tanvir Sharif informed that the draft of the recommendation for inclusion of child-labour in the DFS in the list of hazardous works has been made, and it will soon be placed before the Labour and Employment Ministry.There are about 50 dried fish villages in the coastal districts- Cox's Bazar, Khulna and Satkhira, where over one lakh people are directly involved in the sector.