

People panicked as Someshwari River eroding structures again

Already, many localities of the villages including Boroikandi, Bhulipara, Kamarkhali, Ranikh and Bijoypur under Kullogara Union have started to witness the erosion of different installations.

The third-time flood has put mosques, temples, schools and traditional Ranikhang Dharmapalli under erosion risk. With self funding, people in these areas have been trying for the last three days to check the erosion by dropping sand bags.

Local sources said the erosion has appeared afresh due to fresh tide in the Someshwari River causing the flood in low-lying areas for the third time.

Meanwhile, many have left their houses for safe places in fear of erosion.

In 2010, permanent embankments were raised in some parts of Dakumara area, but that was less than the necessity.

Ranchi Rema, an ex-leader of central committee of Bangladesh Garo Chhatra Sangathan, said, "I have lost word seeing the bad treatment of the administration. Through self funding, we have dropped 400 sand bags. We seek quick administrative steps to check the erosion."

Freedom Fighter Abdul Haque of Kamarkhali area said, "We have formed human chains several times demanding embankments on the riverbanks. High officials of administration have visited the spots several times. Yet no measure has been taken."

The erosion has also been intensified for lifting sands from the river by Bangla dredger in unplanned way.

Executive Engineer of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) in Netrakona Mohammad Akhteruzzaman said, due to consecutive floods within several days, the water pressure has eroded the areas.

Already proposal has been sent for permanent embankment, and the work will start after getting approval, he informed.

Durgapur Upazila Nirbahi Officer Farzana Khanam said local lawmaker, upazila administration and BWDB officials have visited the spot for permanent embankment several times.

She said the proposal in this connection has been sent to the authorities concerned.















NETRAKONA, Sept 28: People of eight villages in Durgapur Upazila of the district are panicked as the Someshwari River is eroding different establishments.Already, many localities of the villages including Boroikandi, Bhulipara, Kamarkhali, Ranikh and Bijoypur under Kullogara Union have started to witness the erosion of different installations.The third-time flood has put mosques, temples, schools and traditional Ranikhang Dharmapalli under erosion risk. With self funding, people in these areas have been trying for the last three days to check the erosion by dropping sand bags.Local sources said the erosion has appeared afresh due to fresh tide in the Someshwari River causing the flood in low-lying areas for the third time.Meanwhile, many have left their houses for safe places in fear of erosion.In 2010, permanent embankments were raised in some parts of Dakumara area, but that was less than the necessity.Ranchi Rema, an ex-leader of central committee of Bangladesh Garo Chhatra Sangathan, said, "I have lost word seeing the bad treatment of the administration. Through self funding, we have dropped 400 sand bags. We seek quick administrative steps to check the erosion."Freedom Fighter Abdul Haque of Kamarkhali area said, "We have formed human chains several times demanding embankments on the riverbanks. High officials of administration have visited the spots several times. Yet no measure has been taken."The erosion has also been intensified for lifting sands from the river by Bangla dredger in unplanned way.Executive Engineer of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) in Netrakona Mohammad Akhteruzzaman said, due to consecutive floods within several days, the water pressure has eroded the areas.Already proposal has been sent for permanent embankment, and the work will start after getting approval, he informed.Durgapur Upazila Nirbahi Officer Farzana Khanam said local lawmaker, upazila administration and BWDB officials have visited the spot for permanent embankment several times.She said the proposal in this connection has been sent to the authorities concerned.