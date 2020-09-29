C-19: Key updates





TOLL PASSES ONE MILLION

By 1100 GMT Monday, the coronavirus had claimed 1,002,036 victims. The United States has the highest death toll with more than 204,762 fatalities, followed by Brazil (141,741), India (95,542), Mexico (76,430) and Britain (41,988).

INDIA SIX MILLION CASES

India reports its six millionth case as it surges closer to the United States as the most-infected nation. The vast country of some 1.3 billion people has some 6.1 million cases, against the United States' 7.1 million, but has a much lower death rate than other worst-hit nations.

MELBOURNE EMERGES FROM LOCKDOWN

Australia's second biggest city of Melbourne emerges from an almost two-month overnight curfew as the worst-hit Victoria state registers its lowest daily rise in infections since June 12.









MERKEL 'CONCERNED'

Chancellor Angela Merkel is "deeply concerned" about sharply rising new coronavirus infections in Germany, her spokesman says, sadding that daily cases could increase almost tenfold by Christmas.

VIRTUAL G20 SUMMIT

