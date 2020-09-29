C-19: Key updates

Video
Tuesday, 29 September, 2020
Published : Tuesday, 29 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

PARIS, Sept 28: Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:
TOLL PASSES ONE MILLION
By 1100 GMT Monday, the coronavirus had claimed 1,002,036 victims. The United States has the highest death toll with more than 204,762 fatalities, followed by Brazil (141,741), India (95,542), Mexico (76,430) and Britain (41,988).
INDIA SIX MILLION CASES
India reports its six millionth case as it surges closer to the United States as the most-infected nation. The vast country of some 1.3 billion people has some 6.1 million cases, against the United States' 7.1 million, but has a much lower death rate than other worst-hit nations.
MELBOURNE EMERGES FROM LOCKDOWN
Australia's second biggest city of Melbourne emerges from an almost two-month overnight curfew as the worst-hit Victoria state registers its lowest daily rise in infections since June 12.




MERKEL 'CONCERNED'
Chancellor Angela Merkel is "deeply concerned" about sharply rising new coronavirus infections in Germany, her spokesman says, sadding that daily cases could increase almost tenfold by Christmas.
VIRTUAL G20 SUMMIT
Saudi Arabia says it will hold the next G20 summit virtually on November 21-22 instead of having leaders of the world's richest nations converge on Riyadh as planned before the coronavirus crisis.   -AFP



