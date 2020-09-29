Sonia asks Congress ruled states to override farm laws





"Hon'ble Congress President has asked the Congress-ruled states to explore the possibilities to pass laws in their states under Article 254(2) of the constitution which allows the state legislatures to pass a law to override a Central law which then comes for President Assent (sic)," senior Congress leader KC Venugopal tweeted.

The state law that Sonia Gandhi has referenced says that in a matter concerning concurrent subject, if a state legislature passes a law which is "repugnant to the parliament law", if the state law gets the assent of the president, it will apply in the state.

Punjab, one of the states at the core of the farmer protests, is ruled by the Congress. The farm bills are now law with President Ram Nath Kovind signing off on them last night.

The government says the laws will make it easier for farmers to sell their produce directly to big buyers, will reform an outdated system and remove middlemen from the equation, allowing farmers to sell to institutional buyers and large retailers.









The opposition argues that farmers will lose their bargaining power if retailers have tighter control over them. The parties also claim the proposed laws will destroy wholesale markets which ensure fair and timely payments to farmers and hit state economy. -NDTV





