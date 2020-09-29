Video
Tuesday, 29 September, 2020, 1:06 PM
latest MC College gang rape: 3 accused on 5-day remand      
Foreign News

China holds military drills in four seas, again

Published : Tuesday, 29 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72

BEIJING, Sept 28: China began five military exercises simultaneously along different parts of its coast on Monday, the second time in two months it will have such concurrent drills against a backdrop of rising regional tension.
Two of the exercises are being held near the Paracel Islands in the disputed South China Sea, one in the East China Sea, and one in further north in the Bohai Sea, the Maritime Safety Administration said in notices on its website. In the southern part of the Yellow Sea, drills including live-fire exercises will be held from Monday to Wednesday, it said in another notice.




All ships are prohibited from entering the area, it said. In a bid to train a combat-ready military force, China holds military drills periodically, but rarely do multiple exercises happen at the same time.   -REUTERS


