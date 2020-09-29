Video
Tuesday, 29 September, 2020, 1:06 PM
Turkey indicts 6 more Saudis over Khashoggi murder

Published : Tuesday, 29 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM

ISTANBUL, Sept 28: Turkish prosecutors have indicted six new Saudis suspected of involvement in the 2018 murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, local media reported on Monday.
Istanbul prosecutors are seeking life imprisonment for two of the suspects and up to five years in jail for the remaining four, the official Anadolu news agency reported.
The Washington Post contributor, Khashoggi, 59, was killed and dismembered at the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018, in a case that tarnished the reputation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Khashoggi went inside the consulate to obtain paperwork for his marriage to Turkish fiancee Hatice Cengiz.




The six Saudi suspects, indicted just days ahead of the second anniversary of the journalist's death, are not in Turkey and should be tried in absentia, according to local reports. In a separate case launched in July, an Istanbul court began to try in absentia 20 other Saudis over the murder, including two former aides to the Saudi prince.
Turkish prosecutors claim Saudi deputy intelligence chief Ahmed al-Assiri and the royal court's media czar Saud al-Qahtani led the operation and gave orders to a Saudi hit team.   -AFP


